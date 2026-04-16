Russia has published a list of European locations, including sites in the UK, Germany, and other nations, identified as potential targets for producing drones for Ukraine. This move, accompanied by explicit threats from Russian officials, significantly raises concerns about escalating military actions and draws European countries deeper into the conflict.

The Russia n government has published a list of Europe an locations it claims are involved in the production of drones for Ukraine , identifying them as potential military targets . The list includes sites in London, Leicester, Reading, and Suffolk in the United Kingdom, as well as factories in Germany, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, and the Czech Republic. Additionally, facilities in Germany, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Israel, and Turkey are cited for allegedly manufacturing drone components.

Dmitry Medvedev, a prominent figure in Russia's Security Council, issued a veiled threat via X, stating Sleep well, European partners! The Russian Defence Ministry's statement must be taken literally: the list of European facilities which make drones & other equipment is a list of potential targets for the Russian armed forces. When strikes become a reality depends on what comes next.

One of the locations named in the UK is in Mildenhall, Suffolk, which also houses a Royal Air Force base. This announcement follows a significant overnight drone assault by Russia on Ukraine, which resulted in at least 15 fatalities and 90 injuries. These attacks occurred shortly after a brief ceasefire observed during Orthodox Easter celebrations.

The Russian Defence Ministry asserted that European nations' decision to increase drone production for Kyiv represents a deliberate action that will lead to a sharp escalation of the military-political situation across the European continent, effectively transforming these countries into Ukraine's strategic rear. The ministry further warned that attacks on Russia using these European-manufactured drones for Ukraine carry unpredictable consequences. Instead of bolstering the security of European states, the actions of European leaders are increasingly implicating these countries in a conflict with Russia.

The ministry suggested that the European public needs to comprehend the true origins of the threats to their safety and be aware of the specific locations of Ukrainian and joint enterprises producing drones and their components within their territories. The human cost of the ongoing conflict was highlighted by the casualties in Ukraine, including a 12-year-old boy among four victims in Kyiv and three deaths in Dnipro.

Russia deployed a massive barrage of 324 drones and three ballistic missiles against Ukraine overnight, its largest such assault in nearly two weeks, though air defenses managed to intercept 309 drones. Russia also employed a powerful 1.5 metric ton FAB-1500 glide bomb on Sloviansk, destroying a children's sports facility. In Dnipro, Russian strikes hit two universities, causing extensive damage to academic buildings, dormitories, and adjacent homes, shattering over a thousand windows without any apparent military targets in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continued its long-range drone operations, with Russia's Defence Ministry reporting the interception of 85 Ukrainian drones overnight. Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted an industrial facility in Sterlitamak, Russia, approximately 1,300 kilometers east of the Ukrainian border. The governor of the Bashkortostan region stated that several drones were shot down over Sterlitamak's industrial zone, leading to debris falling and igniting a fire at one facility, resulting in one fatality.

Tragically, two children, aged five and 14, were killed in a separate Ukrainian drone attack in Russia's Krasnodar Krai region. President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the daily need for air defense missiles, stating Every day we need air defence missiles - every day Russia continues its strikes. Securing allied support for the acquisition and domestic production of air defense systems remains Ukraine's foremost diplomatic objective.

In pursuit of this, President Zelensky embarked on visits to three European capitals within 48 hours to solicit further military and financial assistance. Recent agreements include a defense package worth 4 billion euros from Germany and a commitment of 9 billion euros in aid from Norway.





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