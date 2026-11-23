Western intelligence says Russia could launch a nuclear-armed satellite by year end, threatening GPS, power grids and communications in Germany.

Russia is preparing to launch a nuclear-armed space weapon by the end of this year, according to Western intelligence agencies. The satellite, reportedly called ' Sputnik-S', has been fully constructed and has been stored in the greater Moscow area for several years, the agencies say.

If the satellite were launched, Western precision munitions would be affected, along with military drones and communication between soldiers, aircraft, tanks, and command centres. A widespread satellite failure would also disrupt navigation systems, power grids, and food deliveries. The German Space Command believes Sputnik-S could be launched into space as early as December.

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Russia Sputnik-S Nuclear Satellite Threat Details

The central concern is that the Sputnik-S is already built and sitting in storage near Moscow, meaning it could be launched without further construction. Western intelligence describes the weapon as a satellite carrying a nuclear warhead, which places it in a category of threats that differs sharply from conventional satellite attacks.

The warning is not new. In February 2023, the United States first issued an internal warning that Moscow was working to place a nuclear weapon in space. US lawmakers who were briefed by intelligence agencies at the time described it as a 'serious threat to national security'.

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Last October, the US Defense Intelligence Agency published a space situation report stating that Russia is developing a satellite designed to carry a nuclear weapon. The report added that the Kremlin would thereby be violating the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which prohibits placing objects carrying nuclear weapons or other types of weapons of mass destruction into Earth orbit.

According to the Defense Intelligence Agency, once such an armed satellite is in Earth orbit there are hardly any effective countermeasures, and the use of such a weapon could probably not be prevented. Experts agree that the consequences of a nuclear explosion in space would be detrimental, including a debris cloud that could endanger satellites not directly affected by the blast.

Russian Embassy Rejects Claims and Experts Respond

The Russian embassy rejected the allegations outright, saying it had no information regarding the described events. It categorically rejected 'all unfounded allegations concerning the space activities of the Russian Federation', calling them part of a propaganda campaign.

The embassy stated that Russian measures for the exploration of space were in accordance with international obligations and served exclusively peaceful purposes. Western officials, however, have pointed to the Outer Space Treaty as the legal standard that such a satellite would violate.

Head of US Space Command Stephen Whiting recently predicted that probably about a third of all satellites in low Earth orbit would fail immediately, within the first hours to days. He added that over the following months, the remaining satellites would gradually fail. The strong electromagnetic pulse of a nuclear explosion in space could also lead to widespread failure of technical systems on Earth.

Germany Wargame Exposes Gaps in Crisis Planning

A German wargame concluded that the country lacks an immediately available plan for the long-term failure of space-based services. The simulation was run by the German Wargaming Centre at the Helmut Schmidt University of the Federal Armed Forces in Hamburg, in the former government bunker in Bad Neuenahr.

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The exercise gathered representatives from administration, business, and disaster relief. After a short time, the wargame encountered serious problems supplying the population. Project manager Philipp Jan Schäfer warned that in the worst-case scenario there would be looting or riots, the likes of which we probably only know from disaster movies.

Enrico Fels, a security and space expert at the Centre for Advanced Security, Strategic and Integration Studies at the University of Bonn, said that Germany is far from prepared for a spaceout scenario in which many satellites fail. He added that as a society, Germany currently does not even know exactly where its dependencies on space lie. There are currently no contingency plans for such a scenario at the federal, state, or local level.

As a result of the investigation, the Federal Ministry of the Interior plans to publish guidelines for crisis management in the space sector. The guidelines are intended to address the gap identified by the wargame, although the source does not specify a publication date.

Major General Fleischmann Proposes Counterspace Capabilities

Major General Armin Fleischmann of the Cyber and Information Space Command said that if the device were detonated, the consequences for life in Germany would be immense, with power outages and severe restrictions on communication or navigation. He noted that sufficiently hardening one's own systems would be very expensive, according to reporting by Tagesschau.

Fleischmann proposed that Berlin develop counterspace capabilities, meaning defensive capabilities to engage with enemy satellites, including nuclear-armed ones, and ideally neutralise them. A widespread satellite failure would affect GPS systems for navigation, banking, power grids, and mobile networks, while some military weapons systems would be barely operational and reconnaissance and communication with allies would be severely reduced.