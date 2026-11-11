Russian scientists are using a vast primate collection to search for anti‑aging breakthroughs, a project tied to President Putin's goal of living to 150. The effort involves detailed screening of elderly monkeys and blood‑banking for aging research.

Russian scientists are using more than 7,000 primates at the Kurchatov Institute to explore anti‑aging science, a program that aligns with President Vladimir Putin's public ambition to live to 150 years old. The project, led by 80‑year‑old Mikhail Kovalchuk, involves exhaustive biochemical and imaging studies of elderly monkeys that can live over 30 years. The collection represents 22 primate species, and researchers are collecting blood, brain tissue and organs from the oldest individuals for use in a growing longevity database.

Detailed Screening of Senior Primates

During a scientific forum in Moscow, Kovalchuk explained that every old monkey undergoes a complete screening: biochemical analysis, structural assessment, vascular studies, brain scans and organ biopsies. "We evaluate individuals from 18 to over 30 years old," he said. Russian scientists are studying thousands of elderly monkeys to unlock the secrets of eternal youth. The goal is to map the full spectrum of aging, from early cellular changes to late‑stage organ degeneration.

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Collaborations and Blood Bank Creation

The longevity effort is a joint venture with the Petrovsky Russian Scientific Centre of Surgery, where director Konstantin Kotenko said the samples help researchers understand biological mechanisms of aging. Kovalchuk's brother Yuri, 74, is known as the dictator's "wallet" and backs the project financially. A special blood bank has been established using samples from unusually old monkeys, providing a unique resource for studying genetic, metabolic and immunological markers of long life.

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Political and Personal Drivers Behind the Research

Russia's anti‑aging drive also involves the president's daughter, Maria Vorontsova, 41, an endocrinologist who recently announced on state television that the team is developing medicines aimed at combating old age and "defeating death". She explained that the "main driver" of longevity research is "the existential fear of death." In a media interview, Putin stated that advances in transplantation could allow people to become progressively younger - a concept he discussed during a visit to Beijing last year. In a subsequent AI conference, he reiterated that reaching 150 years may be possible, though he implied it would still be insufficient.

Future Directions and International Partnerships

Russia is also moving forward with fast‑tracked research into 3D‑printing living tissue and xenotransplantation, including growing human organs inside genetically engineered mini‑pigs. Additionally, scientists are working on the world's first drug designed to delay aging by blocking the RAGE gene. These initiatives are expected to feed into the broader longevity strategy that aims to combine animal research, drug development and tissue engineering. The next phase will involve clinical trials of anti‑aging drugs derived from the primate data and further expansion of the blood‑bank program this year.