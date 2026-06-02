Russia's Economy on Brink of Collapse as Putin Suffers War Humiliation

Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is causing his economy to collapse, with Russia's Finance Ministry and central bank projecting a widening budget deficit if defence expenditure continues at the current rate. Russian troops have lost territory for the second straight month in a row, and authorities in Crimea are urging citizens not to panic amid petrol shortages. The Kremlin is demanding extra funding for defence spending, and any decision on the scale of spending reductions ultimately rests with the president.

Vladimir Putin has suffered a fresh wave of war humiliation amid warnings that his unaffordable conflict with Ukraine is pushing his economy to the brink of collapse.

Russia's Finance Ministry and its central bank has projected the government's budget deficit widening to a dangerous level if the Kremlin continues at the current rate of defence expenditure. The stark warning came as Putin suffered further setbacks on the frontline, where the tide of the war is increasingly turning in Ukraine's favour. And authorities in Crimea are urging citizens not to panic amid ongoing petrol shortages with pictures showing queues of cars waiting at gas stations.

Russian troops have lost territory for the second straight month in a row with analysis of data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) showing that Ukraine retook control of more land than it lost to Putin's forces in May. Ukraine's army gained a net 282 square kilometres (109 square miles) over the month, the data showed, as Kyiv hails its improving fortunes on the sprawling battlefields across the south and east of the country.

However, it has not stopped the Kremlin's relentless bombardment of its neighbour with a huge overnight barrage of missiles and drones killing at least 11 people, injuring dozens and trapping others. Cuts have been proposed to defence spending, with officials advising it will be difficult to fix Russia's stretched finances without finding a solution.

However, disagreement among policymakers has emerged, with senior Defence Ministry figures and some Kremlin officials committed to fulfilling Putin's wartime objectives arguing that military spending should be shielded from cuts. They argue that reducing defence expenditure would inflict significant harm on the economy, given the large number of businesses that depend on military contracts.

According to several people familiar with the discussions, Putin has instructed Finance Ministry officials to identify savings in other areas of the budget before considering reductions to defence spending. The sources said the scale of these concerns has not previously been disclosed publicly. And two people close to Putin's government have revealed that the Defence Ministry is demanding extra funding.

Officials said defence spending may need to rise further this year to cover a budget gap that could reach three trillion rubles (£31billion). Putin has reportedly been briefed on mounting fiscal pressures since last year, meaning the current difficulties have not come as a surprise to him. They said any decision on the scale of spending reductions ultimately rests with the president, who has the final say on all major budget matters.

When work began on the 2026 budget, officials were already aware that a funding shortfall of between 1.2trillion and 1.5trillion rubles could emerge during the second half of the year. Those funds were expected to be required if military spending needs increased. Sources close to the Russian government said planners had initially assumed the war in Ukraine might be drawing to a close following the meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska last August.

Under that scenario, cutting defence expenditure later in 2026 appeared a reasonable expectation. The debate over spending priorities began before the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict and has continued since, remaining under active consideration by Putin and senior officials. The discussions reflect growing concern within the government as Russia's economy comes under increasing pressure during the fifth year of the full-scale war, forcing the Kremlin to weigh difficult financial and political choices.

Those familiar with the matter said higher oil prices driven by the conflict in Iran are unlikely to provide a lasting solution. In their view, crude would need to remain above $100 a barrel for at least a year to deliver a meaningful boost to the economy. Even then, they argued, deeper structural problems affecting economic growth, inflation and the banking sector would remain unresolved.

Under the Economy Ministry's three-year budget framework extending to 2028, defence spending was expected to stay largely unchanged. After rising by around 30 per cent in recent years to support a major increase in weapons production, industries dependent on state defence contracts were forecast to grow by only 4 to 5 per cent in 2026





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