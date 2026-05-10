Major power struggles are intensifying between Russia and Ukraine, as the war enters its fifth year. The ongoing violence has spread to Leningrad Oblast, with the Governor declaring the region as a front line. The Governor claims that Ukrainian drones caused 243 strikes against his region's oil facilities and energy infrastructure. Putin intends to decrease the scale of the Victory Day celebration in Red Square, the event primarily showcasing Soviet military power.

Russia's Leningrad Oblast remains a frontline region despite being 600 kilometers from Ukraine, with Governor claiming a total of 243 Ukrainian drones shot down since January.

Russian energy facilities, including oil refineries and export terminals, are targeted by Ukrainian missiles, causing significant damage to energy infrastructure. The war on Ukraine enters its fifth year, with both sides using drones extensively. President Putin scales down the Victory Day parade due to strikes, which now spread thousands of kilometers from the front lines. The escalating violence and targeted attacks have serious consequences for both parties, changing the war's course and dynamics





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Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Ukrainian Drone Strikes Energy Infrastructure Strikes On Frontlines War In Eastern Europe Victory Day Parade

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