Military analysts report that Russia is deploying soldiers infected with HIV and other contagious diseases to the frontline in Ukraine, a sign of desperation and a high-risk strategy to achieve victory. The move reflects the worsening health of Russian troops and Putin's determination to win regardless of the cost.

Military analysts are warning that Russia is deploying soldiers infected with HIV , hepatitis, and other contagious diseases to the frontline in Ukraine , a desperate measure aimed at achieving ultimate victory. Soldiers identified by red armbands, denoting their medical conditions, have been observed near Pokrovsk, a strategically important town in eastern Ukraine that has recently been under intense assault by Russia n forces.

Experts suggest that the presence of these infected soldiers is indicative of a significant deterioration in the health of Putin's troops, with reported surges in cases of HIV, hepatitis, and tuberculosis. These illnesses pose substantial risks within the context of war, not only to Russian soldiers but also to Ukrainian forces. Hepatitis, a liver inflammation that can be fatal, can spread through contact with infected blood via wounds or contact with deceased individuals or their weapons. HIV transmission can occur similarly, with the virus capable of surviving in blood and bodily fluids for hours after death. The deployment of these so-called 'infected units' within the 1,435th and 1,437th motorized rifle regiments, part of the 27th and 15th motorized rifle brigades, highlights the dire situation on the ground. A July report from the Carnegie Centre highlighted a dramatic rise in HIV rates among Russian soldiers, adding further evidence to the increasingly precarious health situation within the ranks.\The decision to send infected soldiers to the frontline reflects a strategy of prioritizing victory regardless of the cost. Analysts point out that these soldiers, marked by their red armbands, are a clear sign of desperation by Putin to prevail in the conflict. Reports indicate a twentyfold increase in detected cases within military personnel at the end of 2023 compared to the beginning of the war. Experts attribute the spike in HIV cases to several factors, including an increase in blood transfusions and the reuse of syringes in field hospitals. Furthermore, the report acknowledges the persistence of more conventional transmission routes, such as unprotected sexual contact, including with sex workers, and the sharing of needles for drug injection. These factors are exacerbated by the circumstances of war, with soldiers living in high-stress environments and earning significant money. Analysts believe the formation of these units also indicates that Russia is becoming increasingly reliant on conscripts who would not have previously been considered fit for service, a sign of their unwavering resolve to win at any cost. Dmytro Zhmailo, executive director of the Ukrainian Security and Cooperation Centre (USCC), noted the psychological impact of the situation, stating that the presence of infected soldiers can exert a certain moral and psychological pressure, forcing the Ukrainian military to be extra cautious regarding their own health and safety.\Former British Army colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon suggests that Putin is becoming increasingly desperate to capture Pokrovsk. One expert accused Putin of 'throwing people into the meat grinder' as part of a strategy to 'ultimately prevail' over Ukraine. Pokrovsk is crucial to Ukrainian supply lines and is home to the country's only coking coal plant. This latest revelation also comes as the head of MI6 warns that Vladimir Putin is only 'stringing us along' and has no genuine interest in seeking peace in Ukraine. Sir Richard Moore criticized the Russian President for his dishonesty, claiming that Putin will not end the war while China continues to support Russia's arms industry. Moore accused Beijing of preventing peace by supplying vital weapon components and chemicals. In his final speech before retiring, the head of the Secret Intelligence Service predicted a potential economic and political crisis for Putin if he fails to negotiate a 'sensible deal'. Sir Richard stated that there is no evidence that Putin wants a negotiated peace and believes he seeks to impose his will by any means possible. The situation underscores the evolving and often brutal nature of the conflict in Ukraine and the lengths to which Russia may go to achieve its strategic goals





