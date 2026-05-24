Russia Strike on Kyiv, Ukraine

Reports of a woman standing in front of a burning shopping mall destroyed by a Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, are discussed alongside the usage of the Oreshnik missile, a nuclear missile, used by Russia against Ukraine. Also, the response to an alleged Russian drone attack on a city in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, and Russia's role in Ukraine's conflict are also mentioned.

A woman stands in front of a burning shopping mall destroyed by a Russian strike on May 24, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine . The hours-long barrage included the launch of an advanced ballistic Oreshnik missile, which is capable of carrying nuclear warheads, at Bila Tserkva, a city of 200,000 people some 50 miles south of Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said several schools and residential buildings were hit, and three missiles were launched towards a water supply facility. Emergency services noted 50 locations across several districts of the capital that were damaged. The use of the Oreshnik missile has been criticized as a ‘political scare-tactic and reckless nuclear-brinkmanship’ by Russia and is seen as a response to Ukraine’s attacks on ‘civilian facilities on Russian territory’.

Ukraine has denied the attack on a Russian-controlled city, saying it had targeted an elite drone command unit in the area





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Russian Strike On Kyiv Ukraine Woman Standing In Front Of Burned Shopping Mal Oreshnik Missile Nuclear Weapon Ukraine's Response To Russia Russia's Role In Ukraine's Conflict Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv

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