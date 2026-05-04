This news report covers three distinct stories: increasing internet restrictions and a dip in Putin's approval ratings in Russia, controversy surrounding the Met Gala's sponsorship, and the hospitalization of former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Recent developments in Russia reveal a tightening grip on information access alongside a subtle decline in public support for President Vladimir Putin . The Kremlin has intensified its control over the internet, implementing regular mobile internet shutdowns purportedly to counter Ukrainian drone attacks.

This has extended to blocking popular messaging apps like Telegram and introducing fees for international mobile internet access, with Apple even removing VPN applications designed to circumvent these restrictions. This crackdown has sparked criticism, notably from influencer Victoria Bonya, whose online protest gained significant traction. Experts suggest that such internet disruptions could prove more destabilizing than economic pressures or the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as they impact all segments of society.

The limitations on digital freedom are demonstrably affecting daily life, as evidenced by citizens struggling to access information in public spaces. In stark contrast to the political climate in Russia, the world of high fashion is preparing for the annual Met Gala, a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. This year’s theme, ‘Fashion is Art,’ promises a broad spectrum of interpretations and, inevitably, critical commentary on celebrity attire.

The event, scheduled for the first Monday in May, will be livestreamed across various digital platforms including Vogue’s website, YouTube, and TikTok. However, the appointment of billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos as co-chairs and sponsors has ignited controversy, leading to calls for a boycott due to concerns about wealth inequality. Despite the criticism, the Met Gala remains a significant cultural event, with figures like actress Zendaya consistently drawing attention for her innovative and daring fashion choices.

Activists have already begun protesting, projecting messages onto the Empire State Building highlighting issues of wealth inequality, climate accountability, and labor rights. Meanwhile, in the United States, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, aged 81, has been hospitalized for undisclosed health reasons. Giuliani, who gained prominence as ‘America’s mayor’ for his leadership following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, served two terms as mayor from 1994 to 2001.

His spokesperson, Ted Goodman, stated that Giuliani is in critical but stable condition and is approaching his health challenge with the same strength he has demonstrated throughout his life. The details surrounding his hospitalization remain limited, but the news has prompted widespread concern given his age and past public service. Giuliani’s legacy is complex, marked by both praise for his decisive leadership during a national crisis and controversy stemming from his later political activities.

The situation underscores the fragility of health even for those who have held positions of significant power and influence





i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia Putin Internet Restrictions Met Gala Rudy Giuliani Hospitalization Ukraine Fashion Politics Approval Ratings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Met Gala’s Decline: From Royal Glamour to Corporate InfluenceThe 2024 Met Gala marks a significant shift in the event’s legacy, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the helm, Anna Wintour sidelined, and a host committee that has sparked controversy. Once a pinnacle of high fashion and celebrity glamour, the gala now faces questions about its relevance and future.

Read more »

Kendall Jenner Shines at Bezos' Pre-Met Gala Party Amid ControversyKendall Jenner led the A-list crowd at Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' pre-Met Gala party in NYC, showcasing a chic black ensemble. The event, held ahead of fashion's biggest night, has sparked backlash over the billionaire couple's involvement as honorary co-chairs. Despite criticism, former Vogue editor Anna Wintour has defended their participation, highlighting Lauren Sanchez's potential contributions to the event.

Read more »

The Most Iconic Met Gala Looks of All TimeFrom Lady Gaga to Madonna, these celebrities have delivered unforgettable fashion moments at the Met Ball. As this year's event approaches with a 'costume art' theme, we revisit some of the most glamorous and outrageous looks in Met Gala history.

Read more »

Met Gala’s Most Memorable Moments: From Fashion to ControversyThe Met Gala has become a global spectacle known for its red carpet fashion, celebrity drama, and unforgettable moments. From iconic outfits to high-profile incidents, this annual event continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Here are 31 defining moments from the Met Ball’s history.

Read more »

Met Costume Institute Announces 'Costume Art' Exhibition and 2026 Met Gala ThemeThe Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will launch a major exhibition in May 2026 exploring the relationship between clothing and the body throughout history, accompanied by the annual Met Gala. The exhibition, titled 'Costume Art', will showcase pieces from The Met’s collection alongside fashion, highlighting the enduring connection between art and style.

Read more »

Awkward Met Gala Reunion Looms for Beckhams Amid Family FeudRomeo Beckham's presence in New York for Met Gala pre-parties sets the stage for a potentially uncomfortable encounter with brother Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz, as the family feud continues to play out publicly. The rift stems from Brooklyn's claims of a 'performative' family dynamic and allegations of control by his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

Read more »