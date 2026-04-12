Russia Violates Easter Ceasefire, Continuing Drone Attacks on Ukraine

Despite a declared ceasefire for the Orthodox Easter weekend, Russia has reportedly continued attacks on Ukrainian positions using drones. Ukrainian sources reported numerous violations of the truce, while both sides have signaled a potential end to the conflict. However, the recent attacks, including those in Odesa, are challenging the prospects of peace.

Reports indicate Russia has disregarded a ceasefire declared for the Orthodox Easter weekend, launching attacks on Ukrainian positions with drones. The truce, initiated by Russia n President Vladimir Putin, was intended to last for 32 hours, commencing on Saturday at 4 pm and concluding at the end of Sunday.

However, despite the declared cessation of hostilities, Ukrainian sources report that Russian forces continued to use drones to strike Ukrainian positions.<\/p>

Serhii Kolesnychenko, a communications officer for Ukraine's 148th Separate Artillery Brigade, stated that while artillery fire had paused in his sector, at the junction of the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, drones were persistently used to target Ukrainian forces. The Ukrainian military command also documented numerous ceasefire violations, reporting nearly 470 instances. These violations reportedly include 22 enemy assault actions, 153 shelling attacks, 19 strikes by attack drones, and 275 strikes by FPV drones.<\/p>

The military command also stated that the enemy carried out 57 air strikes and dropped 182 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 3,928 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,454 shelling attacks on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops.The situation remains tense despite expressions of hope for peace from both sides. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had expressed his willingness to abide by the ceasefire, viewing it as a potential opportunity to build on peace initiatives. However, he also issued a stern warning that any violations would be met with a swift military response.<\/p>

The latest flare-up comes at a time when there are indications that a potential resolution to the conflict may be within reach. Russia's hardline foreign minister issued a statement suggesting that the prospect of a political and diplomatic settlement is on the horizon. Furthermore, Lt-Gen Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's top negotiator, made clear that Russia is shifting its stance, indicating that they understand the need to end the war and are engaging in negotiations.<\/p>

In contrast to the ceasefire, Russian drone strikes overnight killed at least two people in the Ukrainian city of Odesa, local authorities reported. A further two people were wounded in the attack on the Black Sea port city, when drones hit a residential area, damaging apartment buildings, houses and a kindergarten.<\/p>

The violation of the ceasefire and the ongoing attacks cast a shadow on the prospects for peace, despite some optimistic signals from both Moscow and Kyiv. The timing of the attacks, coinciding with the Orthodox Easter holiday, is particularly noteworthy. It underscores the challenges in achieving a lasting cessation of hostilities. While both sides have expressed a desire for a resolution, the frequent breaches of agreed-upon truces and the continued military actions demonstrate the difficulties in translating these aspirations into tangible progress.<\/p>

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Putin's move as a humanitarian gesture, but emphasized that Moscow remains focused on a comprehensive settlement based on its long-standing demands, which have been a major obstacle in reaching an agreement. The ongoing conflict also raises questions about the overall strategic objectives of both parties and the possibility of a longer-term military or political settlement. The reports of a Ukrainian drone brigade eliminating a significant number of Russian troops within a single month further highlights the intensity and scope of the fighting, as well as the technological advancements influencing the war.<\/p>

Despite Zelensky's words of adhering to the ceasefire, the continuous attacks underscore the fragility of any truce, and the challenges for peace to emerge.<\/p>





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