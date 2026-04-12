Russia Violates Easter Ceasefire with Drone Attacks, Despite Putin's Order

Russian forces have been accused of violating a Kremlin-declared Easter ceasefire by launching drone attacks on Ukrainian positions. The attacks came hours before the truce was due to begin. Despite the ceasefire declared by President Putin, Ukrainian officials reported numerous violations, including shelling and drone strikes, while also detailing ongoing negotiations about the war's conclusion.

Reports indicate Russia has violated a Kremlin-declared Easter ceasefire by launching attacks on Ukrainian positions with drones. Serhii Kolesnychenko, a communications officer for Ukraine 's 148th Separate Artillery Brigade, stated that while artillery fire had paused in the area where his brigade operates, Russia n forces continued drone strikes. Ukrainian forces responded with reciprocal fire.

The Ukrainian military command reported nearly 470 Russian violations of the truce, detailing numerous enemy actions including assault actions, shelling attacks, strikes by attack drones, and strikes by FPV drones. Overall, the enemy conducted numerous air strikes and dropped a substantial number of guided aerial bombs. Additionally, they deployed thousands of kamikaze drones and launched extensive shelling attacks on populated areas and troop positions. This escalation occurred despite the ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who declared a 32-hour halt to hostilities over the Orthodox Easter weekend. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had promised to uphold the ceasefire, viewing it as a potential step towards peace, but also warned of a swift military response to any violations. This recent flare-up unfolds against a backdrop of signals from both Moscow and Kyiv suggesting a possible end to the war in Ukraine.\The situation is further complicated by recent developments and statements from both sides. Russia's hardline foreign minister issued a surprising statement indicating that a political and diplomatic settlement might be on the horizon. Simultaneously, Ukraine's top negotiator Lt-Gen Kyrylo Budanov expressed that Russia understands the need to end the war, suggesting ongoing negotiations. The timing of the drone attacks, occurring hours before the ceasefire was scheduled to begin, raises serious questions about Russia's intentions. The attacks targeted several locations. Adding to the tension, new footage emerged showing a Ukrainian drone brigade allegedly eliminating thousands of Russian troops in a single month. The footage depicts Russian soldiers trying to defend themselves against approaching drones, highlighting the intense and often brutal nature of the conflict. Zelensky had emphasized the importance of silence and safety during Easter, viewing a ceasefire as a possible starting point for peace. However, he also reiterated Ukraine's commitment to responding in kind to any violations. Earlier, Ukraine had proposed a pause in attacks on each other's energy infrastructure during the holiday.\Previous ceasefire attempts have faced challenges, with both sides accusing each other of breaches. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Putin's move as a humanitarian gesture, but underscored Moscow's focus on a comprehensive settlement based on its longstanding demands, which remains a significant obstacle to reaching an agreement. Prior to the ceasefire's start, Russian drone strikes overnight resulted in casualties in the Ukrainian city of Odesa. Local authorities reported multiple fatalities and injuries, with the attacks targeting a residential area and causing damage to civilian infrastructure including apartments, houses, and a kindergarten. The incident underscores the ongoing vulnerability of civilians and the persistent nature of the conflict even amidst declared ceasefires. The ongoing attacks and the conflicting messages from both sides paint a complex picture of a conflict where hopes for peace are continuously challenged by violence and distrust. The situation remains highly volatile, and the potential for further escalation looms





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Ukraine Russia Ceasefire Easter Drone Attacks

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