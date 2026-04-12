Despite a declared ceasefire for the Orthodox Easter weekend, Russia has reportedly attacked Ukrainian positions with drones, according to Ukrainian military officials. This comes despite signals from both sides suggesting potential progress towards peace negotiations. The situation remains volatile, with both sides accusing each other of violations.

Reports indicate Russia has disregarded the ceasefire declared for the Orthodox Easter weekend, as Russia n forces launched drone attacks targeting Ukrainian positions. Serhii Kolesnychenko, a communications officer from Ukraine's 148th Separate Artillery Brigade, confirmed the ceasefire was not being observed by the Russia n side.

While artillery fire had seemingly paused in the brigade's operational area, which includes parts of the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, Russian forces maintained their offensive by employing drones to strike Ukrainian positions. Kolesnychenko stated that Ukrainian forces responded in a tit-for-tat manner, matching Russian actions with silence or counter-fire. The Ukrainian military command also reported a significant number of Russian violations of the truce, detailing nearly 470 instances of non-compliance. These included enemy assault actions, shelling attacks, strikes by attack drones, and a particularly high number of strikes by FPV drones, highlighting the persistent and varied nature of the ongoing hostilities. Furthermore, the reports outlined a substantial aerial assault, revealing 57 air strikes carried out by Russia, along with the dropping of 182 guided aerial bombs. In addition to these, there were an alarming 3,928 kamikaze drone attacks and 2,454 shelling attacks targeting both populated areas and the positions of Ukrainian troops. The declaration of a 32-hour ceasefire by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was intended to cover the Orthodox Easter weekend, thus appears to have been largely disregarded, significantly diminishing its intended humanitarian impact and sparking concerns about the commitment to de-escalation.\The recent developments highlight the complex and volatile nature of the conflict, despite encouraging signals from both sides about a potential resolution. The announcement of the ceasefire, which was intended to allow for a period of calm and reflection during the Orthodox Easter holiday, was quickly overshadowed by the reality of ongoing attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had vowed to adhere to the ceasefire and described it as an opportunity for progress towards peace, but he also warned that any violations would be met with a swift military response. The latest escalation of violence contradicts the statements made by both Moscow and Kyiv suggesting that the end of the war may be within sight. The international community, already grappling with the prolonged conflict, continues to watch with concern as these events unfold, evaluating their implications for the future of the region and the prospects for a lasting peace settlement. The situation remains highly precarious, with any progress towards a resolution potentially being undermined by the actions of either side. Moscow had previously expressed that they are still focused on a comprehensive settlement. \The situation is further complicated by recent events, including overnight drone strikes that killed at least two people in Odesa, a Ukrainian city. Local authorities reported casualties and damage to residential areas, including apartment buildings, houses, and a kindergarten, underscoring the severe impact of the ongoing conflict on civilian populations. This attack occurred just hours before the supposed start of the ceasefire, amplifying the impression of a disregard for the declared truce. The conflict is taking place despite discussions, with Russia being criticized for violating the agreement. Before the truce, Russia launched drone strikes across Ukraine. While Putin declared a 32-hour ceasefire for the Orthodox Easter weekend, the attacks have been continuing. Footage also emerged showing a Ukrainian drone brigade killing 8,000 Russian troops in a single month. The video includes scenes of Russian soldiers attempting to defend themselves from approaching drones, emphasizing the brutality of the ongoing fighting. Zelensky indicated in a post on X that Easter should be a time of peace, but that Ukraine will respond in kind to any violations of the ceasefire. The earlier proposal for a pause in attacks on each other's energy infrastructure over the Orthodox Easter holiday had little impact as both sides have accused each other of violations in the past. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Putin's move as a humanitarian gesture, but says Moscow wants a comprehensive settlement. This makes the possibility of peace talks challenging, which explains the ongoing conflict





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine War Russia Ceasefire Drone Attacks Easter Conflict Military

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Student, 23, dies after horror fall in front of sister on Easter hiking tripWilliam Cooper Gatch, 23, was hiking on an unmarked trail in Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden, Connecticut, with his sister when he suddenly fell on April 6

Read more »

Alford Village Reels as Travellers Construct 'Gated Community' Over Easter WeekendResidents of Alford, Surrey, witnessed the rapid transformation of a rural field into a traveller site, sparking outrage and raising concerns about planning law breaches.

Read more »

Russia and Ukraine agree two day ceasefire for Orthodox EasterRussia and Ukraine have agreed to a two-day ceasefire as both countries mark Orthodox Easter.

Read more »

Signs of War's End Emerge: Ukraine and Russia Hint at Potential Peace Amidst Brutal Drone WarfareBoth Russia and Ukraine signal potential shifts toward ending the war, coinciding with a 32-hour Easter truce and the release of graphic footage showing the devastating impact of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian forces. Despite ongoing challenges, including territorial disputes, there are hints of a diplomatic solution.

Read more »

Russia Violates Easter Ceasefire with Drone Attacks, Despite Putin's OrderRussian forces have been accused of violating a Kremlin-declared Easter ceasefire by launching drone attacks on Ukrainian positions. The attacks came hours before the truce was due to begin. Despite the ceasefire declared by President Putin, Ukrainian officials reported numerous violations, including shelling and drone strikes, while also detailing ongoing negotiations about the war's conclusion.

Read more »

Russia Violates Easter Ceasefire, Continuing Drone Attacks on UkraineDespite a declared ceasefire for the Orthodox Easter weekend, Russia has reportedly continued attacks on Ukrainian positions using drones. Ukrainian sources reported numerous violations of the truce, while both sides have signaled a potential end to the conflict. However, the recent attacks, including those in Odesa, are challenging the prospects of peace.

Read more »