Russian control of Arctic Bear Gap could threaten UK with hypersonic nuclear strikes, warns Norway

Norway's defence minister warns that Russia's control of the Bear Gap, a strategic Arctic sea route, could leave Britain vulnerable to hypersonic nuclear strikes. The UK is increasing its military presence in Norway as NATO bolsters Arctic defences.

A strategic Arctic sea route known as the Bear Gap could become Vladimir Putin's latest weapon against the West, with experts warning that Russia n control of this potential chokehold would leave Britain vulnerable to hypersonic nuclear strikes.

The Bear Gap, a roughly 400-mile-wide gateway, serves as Russia's access route from the Arctic into the North Atlantic. It lies on the western flank of the Kola Peninsula, where much of Russia's nuclear arsenal is based and where the Kremlin's Northern Fleet is concentrated. Norwegian Defence Minister Tore Sandvik said the area has become increasingly significant as Russia expands its military capabilities in the Arctic and deploys submarines more frequently near NATO waters.

Speaking to The Times, Sandvik warned that Moscow could seek to dominate the region as part of a strategy to shield its nuclear forces while improving naval access to the Atlantic. He stated, 'It is homeland defence for the UK. If Putin gets control of the northern part of Scandinavia, if he can control the Bear Gap, this is a direct threat against the UK.

If you cannot track the submarines, if you cannot hold the northern part of NATO, then we all are under threat from Russia. This is the same for the Americans. It is homeland defence.

' The warning comes as Britain is increasing its military footprint in northern Norway. Earlier this year, the UK announced plans to double its troop presence in the region to 2,000 personnel, making it the country's largest overseas deployment despite ongoing manpower pressures within the armed forces. According to Sandvik, securing the High North is not only important for Arctic stability but also for Britain's own security.

He noted, 'We see what kind of weapon systems Russia is developing, and we know that if they can control the Bear Gap, they can also use hypersonic missiles against NATO. Against London, against Norway, against Denmark. They are developing weapon systems which tells us that we cannot let them control the Bear Gap.

' Among the weapons cited by Norwegian officials are the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, which can reportedly travel more than 600 miles and carry nuclear warheads, and Poseidon, a nuclear-powered underwater drone designed to deliver atomic payloads. The Poseidon is said to be 20 metres long and nearly two metres wide, weighing 100 tons, and capable of travelling up to 6,200 miles at a speed of 115 mph deep underwater.

The Kremlin's propaganda machine has repeatedly claimed that the Poseidon could 'sink' Britain under 'radioactive tidal waves.

' Sandvik argued that the Bear Gap now occupies a role similar to that played by the Greenland-Iceland-UK Gap during the Cold War. NATO already controls two other major maritime chokepoints that affect Russian naval movements: the Bosphorus Strait, which provides access from the Black Sea, and the Danish straits connecting the Baltic Sea to the wider Atlantic. That leaves the Arctic corridor as one of Moscow's most viable routes for projecting naval power beyond its immediate coastline.

Kristian Atland, a senior research fellow at the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment, told Al Jazeera, 'Russia views this maritime area as integral to its so-called Bastion Defence strategy. In order to ensure the safe operation of the Northern Fleet's ballistic missile submarines in the inner part of the bastion, that is, in the Barents Sea, Russia wants to be able to control the Bear Island gap.

' Although the corridor lies within an area dominated by NATO members Norway, Canada and other allied states, Russia maintains significant military capabilities close by. Atland warned that because of this, control over this pass could enable Russia to 'limit NATO's ability to deploy anti-submarine warfare assets into the Barents Sea to detect, locate, and track Russian strategic submarines.

' Norway has responded by strengthening its military presence in the far north, creating its first new army brigade since the Cold War and expanding both artillery and air defence systems in Finnmark, the northernmost county in the country. The region's geography also gives NATO an advantage. The seabed drops sharply from the relatively shallow Barents Sea into deeper Atlantic waters, creating favourable conditions for monitoring submarine traffic.

Sandvik concluded, 'This is the easiest place we can control and monitor and keep track of the submarines because of shallow waters. There, we can see them and we can also do the early warnings and follow them.

' Western concern over Russian underwater activity has grown in recent years, with NATO enhancing its surveillance and response capabilities in the region to counter potential threats from Moscow's expanding Arctic military infrastructure





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