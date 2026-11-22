Russian-born couple Oksana and Dmytro, who defected to fight for Ukraine, marry in Kyiv led by commander Denis Kapustin as regional security threats escalate.

Russian-born couple Oksana and Dmytro exchanged vows in a poignant wedding ceremony held in the Kyiv region of Ukraine, symbolizing their shared commitment to the Ukrainian cause. The bride, known by the call sign 'Puma,' and the groom, 'Khant,' met after fleeing their homeland following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Their union, officiated by the notorious commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, Denis 'White Rex' Kapustin, highlights the personal sacrifices made by those who turned against the Russian regime.

Core Details of the Wedding Ceremony

The ceremony took place on a floating pontoon illuminated by flaming torches, creating a dramatic backdrop for the event. Dmytro, an ethnic Ukrainian, wore standard military fatigues while Oksana donned a traditional white dress. She also wore a cream overcoat embroidered with intricate red floral patterns and a garland over her white veil. Denis 'White Rex' Kapustin, a central figure in the resistance against Putin, walked Oksana down the aisle and led the religious service.

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Military Backgrounds and Defection Stories

Oksana and Dmytro met while serving together, their love blossoming under conditions of bombs and gunfire. Dmytro traveled nearly 100 miles from Belgorod in Russia to Kharkiv in Ukraine to volunteer. He has fought with Ukraine's Kraken unit and the 3rd Assault Brigade and now serves in the Russian Volunteer Corps. Oksana has volunteered since 2022, serving with Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces and local volunteer defence formations.

Before their marriage, Oksana helped evacuate children and their parents from Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Russian-occupied Oleshky in 2023. Both individuals had risked their lives countless times on their journey to this moment. Their decision to defect stands in stark contrast to their original citizenship, as both held Russian passports before choosing to fight against the regime that invaded their new home.

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Kapustin's Role and Notorious History

Denis 'White Rex' Kapustin, who officiated the wedding, has a dangerous and complex history in the war. He was nicknamed 'Putin's personal enemy' after a $500,000 bounty was placed on his head by the Russian government. The Ukrainian military previously claimed a $500,000 bounty on his life through an act of deception, faking his death in a drone strike on the front line.

A week after the Ukrainian military announced his assassination, they revealed that Kapustin was alive and well. This elaborate riddle underscores the high-stakes nature of the conflict and Kapustin's prominence within the Russian Volunteer Corps. His presence at the wedding of two Russian defectors serves as a powerful symbol of the internal fracture within Russian society and the military apparatus.

Regional Tensions and Immediate Consequences

The personal joy of the wedding stands in harsh contrast to the deteriorating security environment in Ukraine and neighboring countries. Tensions have risen significantly this week, with two Russian missiles and a drone striking Poland within 30 miles of NATO training exercises. This incident has prompted urgent diplomatic responses from Western allies, including NATO Secretary General vows to defend every inch of Polish territory.

In the Baltic Sea, a Russian cargo ship named Sparta II, carrying military supplies to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, was struck by two likely Ukrainian drones. The smoldering wreckage drifted into Finnish waters, leading Prime Minister Petteri Orpo to warn that the war is spilling over into surrounding regions. UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting emphasized that there must be a response to such Russian incursions.

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Despite trilateral peace talks held between the presidents of Russia, China, and the US, where Donald Trump called Putin his friend, the reality on the ground remains violent. Streeting criticized Putin for turning up to international summits while heavy bombardment of civilian infrastructure continues. Strikes on Friday in Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih killed a seven-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman, injuring 60 people, including six children.

The wedding of Oksana and Dmytro, led by Denis 'White Rex' Kapustin, encapsulates the broader narrative of the war. Russian defectors like Oksana and Dmytro have long been fighting against Putin's invasion on the side of Ukraine. Units such as the Freedom of Russia Legion, a Ukrainian-based paramilitary unit of Russian citizens created in 2022, exemplify this ongoing resistance. Their personal story remains a testament to the human cost and moral complexities of the conflict.