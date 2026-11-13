Russian Drone Strikes Kill 7 in Ukraine Amid Diplomacy

Russian drones killed at least seven people in Ukraine overnight, striking Odesa, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia. Diplomatic talks in Dublin focus on European involvement as tensions remain high.

A Ukrainian man broke down in tears over the body of a loved one killed in a Russia n drone strike in Odesa. Several people were killed overnight as Russia launched its latest wave of drone attacks across Ukraine. In Odesa, a drone struck a car on the road, killing one person. Video footage from the scene shows a man screaming and sobbing as he throws himself over the body of a loved one who was killed. Two other people are also seen crying at the scene, as police officers and firefighters stand beside them.

Ukraine Targets Energy Infrastructure

Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks on Russia's energy industry over the past 18 months, seeking to cut the Kremlin's revenues and undermine its ability to finance the war. The attack came a day after intense shuttle diplomacy in US-led talks to end the war approaching its fifth year. 'In the course of the previous night... aerial defence systems intercepted and destroyed 1,198' Ukrainian drones over more than 15 Russian regions, Russia's defence ministry said in a statement. Four people working in an industrial zone, home to an oil refinery and a chemical factory, died in the southern Volgograd region, local authorities said.

Also read Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Russia’s Key Baltic Oil Export Hub

Diplomatic Efforts in Dublin

It comes as US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday before jetting to Dublin to huddle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. After meeting with Putin in Moscow, Kushner said in a statement on X that Moscow had agreed to 'include our European partners' in the next round of negotiations to 'address the broader postwar European security arrangements alongside the territorial issues between Ukraine and Russia.' Zelensky too said the Europeans would not be on the sidelines. 'We are involving European representatives even more actively in diplomacy so that they can have an equal seat at the negotiating table. Ukraine always defends the interests of all of Europe,' he said on X.

European Nations Seek Role

European nations are now seeking an envoy to represent them in talks on ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Whether that should be one individual or more and who it might be is being debated as leaders from the 27-nation European Union meet Friday at a summit in Dublin. Senior EU officials and politicians have been suggested, but there is not yet a consensus. What the job might entail is also unclear and contested. But there is broad agreement by governments from the UK to Ukraine on the need for Europe to join the ongoing negotiations involving Moscow, Kyiv and Washington.

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Strategic Implications of Conflict

Ukraine is eager for backup from its European allies, as it's reluctant to leave the talks solely in the hands of a US administration that has often seemed to lean toward Moscow's views. Russia does not want European countries involved in direct negotiations, complaining they are financing and supplying Ukraine's military effort. And the Europeans do not trust US President Donald Trump to negotiate on their behalf after a series of tense standoffs over trade, Greenland and conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. 'Without Europeans, there is no support for Ukraine,' French President Emmanuel Macron said at the European Political Community meeting in Dublin on Thursday.

Security Concerns Across Region

'At the end of the day, we will be the ones to define and decide for our future security as Europeans,' he said. European leaders fear Russian President Vladimir Putin will press Trump to back a peace settlement that weakens not just Ukraine but broader European security. Meanwhile, Russia on Friday said that it shot down nearly 1,200 Ukrainian drones overnight, one of the largest swarms sent by Kyiv that left at least four people dead. The attack left four people working in an industrial zone, home to an oil refinery and a chemical factory, dead in the southern Volgograd region.