Russian forces are employing underground pipelines as a tactic to infiltrate Ukrainian defenses, as evidenced by a recent operation near Kupyansk. This marks the third documented instance of this unconventional strategy, which has seen mixed results but highlights the evolving nature of the conflict and the ingenuity of Russian military engineers.

The most recent incident, occurring north of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, marks the third documented use of this method by Russian forces, underscoring a pattern of innovation and a willingness to undertake high-risk operations to gain a strategic advantage. The operation near Kupyansk involved the use of carts and electric scooters to navigate an unused pipeline, allowing Russian soldiers to bypass conventional defensive lines and potentially threaten key infrastructure. The success of this specific operation remains debated, with Ukrainian officials initially denying the reports before acknowledging the infiltration attempt and claiming to have thwarted the effort. However, open-source intelligence suggests some degree of Russian advancement in the area, indicating that the pipeline tactic may have had a tangible impact on the battlefield. The reliance on this technique, particularly the use of Soviet-era infrastructure, poses significant challenges to Ukrainian defense strategies.\The first instance of this unconventional tactic was observed in Avdiyivka in January 2024, where Russian forces used a partially flooded water outflow tunnel to infiltrate a city district, facilitating the city's capture weeks later. The second documented case occurred in early March 2025 in Sudzha, Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces were surprised by a Russian incursion via an underground gas pipeline. The operation near Kupyansk, which appears to have unfolded over several days, showcases the adaptability and ingenuity of Russian military engineers. The use of the extensive pipeline network, constructed during the Soviet era, provided a clandestine route for Russian soldiers to bypass Ukrainian defenses along the Oskil River. The operation involved the clandestine movement of troops through the pipelines, reaching the northern outskirts of Kupyansk. While Ukrainian officials claim to have thwarted the operation, the reports of Russian advances, coupled with the previous incidents in Avdiyivka and Sudzha, suggest that the pipeline tactic is a growing threat to Ukrainian defensive strategies. The effectiveness of such operations underscores the need for increased vigilance and preparedness to counter these evolving tactics. The ability of Russian forces to exploit the vulnerabilities of underground infrastructure necessitates a comprehensive approach to defense, including enhanced reconnaissance, improved detection capabilities, and proactive measures to neutralize these underground routes. The construction of the network and the experience of the engineers is clearly highlighted by the successful use of this tactic.\The details of the Kupyansk operation highlight both the ingenuity and the risks involved. The soldiers, utilizing low-slung wheeled carts and electric scooters, traversed up to 13 kilometers under the Oskil River, navigating the pipeline network to emerge in a strategic area. The operation involved setting up food caches along the way. The Ukrainian forces responded by destroying segments of the pipelines and taking prisoners, highlighting the challenges of defending against this type of assault. Commander Yuriy Fedorenko, acknowledged the difficulty of defending against the pipeline attacks due to the network's extensiveness and the logistical challenges of blocking or excavating the pipelines. The claims by Ukrainian military sources, and accounts from Russian prisoners of war, painted a picture of high-risk operations, poor conditions, and the utilization of a wide range of engineering techniques to allow success. The use of such tactics raises serious questions about the nature of warfare and the adaptability of both sides. The long-term implications of this pipeline strategy, and the other two instances, underscore the need for military strategists to re-evaluate their conventional tactics and develop new countermeasures against this evolving threat. It is important to take experience into account, but it will also be necessary to increase the knowledge of soldiers who fight on the field





