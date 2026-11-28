Ukrainian investigators reveal a Russian intelligence plot recruiting vulnerable girls as young as 11 to lure and poison Ukrainian servicemen using methadone and other toxic substances.

Ukrainian authorities have exposed a disturbing espionage operation in which Russian intelligence agents, specifically officers from the Federal Security Service (FSB), are recruiting vulnerable girls as young as 11 to assassinate Ukrainian military personnel. Investigators state that these minors are paid to lure soldiers to their deaths by providing the poison used to dose unsuspecting servicemen during staged social encounters. The operation relies on exploiting the financial desperation of young women and children who are offered cash for renting flats and purchasing supplies.

Operational Mechanisms and Digital Coercion

According to investigators, Russian handlers hijack the social media accounts of vulnerable women and children to orchestrate these assassinations. The recruits report being contacted by strangers on messaging apps who offer easy money in exchange for handing over access to their Telegram accounts. Once the accounts are compromised, handlers use the victims' profiles to target soldiers who are on leave or between deployments, posing as romantic interests to arrange dates.

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The logistical support for these plots is fully funded by Russian operatives. Officers supply the funds for renting meeting spaces, purchasing alcohol intended for use in the killings, and collecting vials of poison. These vials are later slipped into the soldiers' drinks during the meetings. The entire process is coordinated through encrypted messaging platforms, allowing handlers to remain hidden while directing the physical actions of their underage recruits.

Stakeholder Positions and Investigative Findings

Ivan Vyhivskyi, the National Police chief of Ukraine, stated that Russian operatives fund every stage of the alleged plots, from the initial digital contact to the final act of murder. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and police are particularly concerned by the use of potent poisons, which suggests that Russian agents are actively embedded in Kyiv and other regions, awaiting instructions to supply the toxic substances. This indicates a sophisticated, state-sponsored intelligence effort rather than isolated criminal acts.

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Police insist that the women and children involved are rarely motivated by ideology but are instead coerced through financial promises. Many recruits are told they will receive significant sums for their cooperation, yet investigations reveal that these payments are often never made. In one case, a 19-year-old girl from Kyiv was promised approximately £1,100 for a murder she allegedly committed but never received the money, highlighting the exploitative nature of the recruitment.

Real-World Impact and Case Specifics

The consequences of this strategy have been fatal for multiple Ukrainian servicemen and international volunteers. A 32-year-old Colombian volunteer in Kyiv was enjoying downtime between military contracts when he began receiving messages from a 19-year-old woman. Prosecutors allege that the messages were written by her Russian handler, who used her account after promising her cash. The pair met in a rented flat in Kyiv's Obolon district, where the woman had previously retrieved a bottle of poison from a nearby park and secretly added it to his drink.

The Colombian national became seriously unwell, lost consciousness, and died within an hour. Investigators allege that the handler demanded video evidence of the killing. The woman filmed the soldier's final moments on her phone and sent the footage to the man behind the plot before searching his pockets for cash and fleeing. She was later tracked by police to an abandoned house in Cherkasy Oblast and returned to Kyiv.

Statistical Overview of Ongoing Cases

Ukrainia's National Police recorded at least six contract killings using this specific method in the first half of 2026 alone, with several of the suspects being children. Investigators are also examining 21 cases involving the poisoning deaths of 23 Ukrainian servicemen. Methadone was used in 13 of the alleged killings, underscoring the lethal nature of the substances being distributed to these young recruits. Seven of the suspects in these cases are underage girls, indicating a widespread targeting of minors.

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The legal repercussions for these young recruits are severe. The 19-year-old girl from Kyiv faces a possible life sentence for contract murder, allegedly in exchange for just £750, a sum she never actually received. Her Russian handler remains at large. Another 17-year-old girl from Berdychiv was arrested in the Zhytomyr region in June, accused of poisoning the drink of a 27-year-old soldier during a meeting in a rented flat on the orders of a Russian handler.

Further investigations reveal that a 14-year-old girl in western Ukraine is accused of giving a serviceman alcohol laced with methadone before strangling him. She allegedly received instructions from her handler over a live video call. Police believe the Russian citizen who recruited her was acting under orders from the FSB. In Kharkiv, two young women recruited through a drug-dealing Telegram channel are accused of orchestrating another killing, with one suspect suffocating the victim with a pillow after drugging his drink.

The 19-year-old girl accused of poisoning the Colombian soldier had used her social media account to cultivate a relationship with him for more than a month before arranging the meeting. She had a previous conviction for drug possession prior to her involvement in this case. Four of the eight cases involving these methods have already reached the courts, signaling the intensity of the judicial response to this emerging threat. The use of minors to commit these acts has created a complex legal and moral landscape for Ukrainian law enforcement as they dismantle these intelligence networks.