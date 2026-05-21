The incident highlights the escalation of tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

Russian jets imperilled an RAF spy plane in a dangerous incident near the Ukrainian border. Over the Black Sea, Vladimir Putin's pilots flew reckless passes at the RAF Rivet Joint , a surveillance plane, at more than 500 mph.

One of the Russian fighter pilots flew within 20 ft of the nose of the RAF plane, disregarding guidelines to prevent tragedies in the skies. Last night, the RAF identified and photographed a Russian Su-27 aircraft and the Su-35 flying dangerously close to their plane. The provocation comes as Labour was accused of funding Moscow's war machine against Ukraine by watering down sanctions on Russian oil





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Russian Jets RAF Spy Plane Russian Pilots Rivet Joint International Airspace Descent Phase Rumbling Jet Engine Helicopter-Like Thickening

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