A Russian Kh-101 cruise missile landed in south-eastern Poland during a strike on Ukraine. No one was hurt, and Warsaw calls it a deliberate provocation.

A Russian Kh-101 cruise missile landed in a field in south-eastern Poland on Friday morning, Polish officials said, during a Russian air strike against Ukraine. The impact came hours after US President Donald Trump defended Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying Putin had landed a couple of little missiles by mistake. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the incident as an intentional provocation by Russia.

The object landed 47 miles from where 300 UK soldiers were operating with the so-called Coalition of the Willing. Polish authorities are also investigating two other impact sites, where a second missile and a jet-powered drone are suspected to have landed. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Also read Ukrainian families receive shatterproof windows for homes devastated by missile blasts

How the Missile Strike Unfolded in Poland

Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed that there are three impact sites. In Nowy Lipowiec, Polish officials can already confirm the object was a Kh-101 missile. At the second site, there is also talk of a missile, while at the third site the object was most likely a jet-powered drone.

Ukrainian airspace monitors said they tracked a Kh-101 racing towards Poland minutes before an air-threat alert was sent to Polish citizens in two areas near the border. Residents of the Lublin and Podkarpackie provinces in the south-east were ordered to shelter in place after being warned of a threat of air attack. A security camera in a farmyard near the village of Chmielek in Bilgoraj county, about 29 miles from Ukraine, appeared to capture a falling object and an explosion.

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The impacts came during a major Russian air attack on Ukraine, which Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as one of the largest attacks since the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022. At least eight people were killed and nearly 30 were injured in Ukraine.

Competing Views on Russia and Trump

Donald Tusk said the timing of the strike was not accidental. He condemned Russia's attacks as well as its ongoing war, and said Poland continues to stand united with its Allies and will keep supporting Ukraine.

Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz described the incident as another provocation by Russia. He said the Coalition of the Willing was conducting exercises at the time, with around a dozen countries located near the areas where the Polish air force operated.

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned Moscow over what he called a grave violation of Polish airspace, which he said led to allied fighter jets being scrambled. Speaking to Fox News after talks with Putin in Shenzhen, Trump defended Russia's earlier drone incursions. Trump greeted Putin warmly at the start of the Chinese summit and called him his friend. Moscow has yet to comment on the strike, and it is unclear whether the missiles were accidental overshoots as Russia bombarded Ukraine.

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Impact on British Troops and Next Steps

British troops were training with other European allies in Nowa Deba, a town in the Podkarpackie province, as part of a mission to prepare them to enter Ukraine in the event of a peace deal. The multinational unit is led by the UK and France and is a non-Nato military initiative of the Coalition of the Willing, a wider political group of 37 nations supporting Ukraine.

The two-week exercise began on November 9 and is the first time the coalition is checking its ability to deploy in Ukraine once the war ends. It is designed both to test deployment plans and to send a message to Russia and the administration of Donald Trump that European countries are stepping up militarily.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting arrived in Poland to visit British troops just hours after the incident. Streeting said on X that he would meet Polish friends shortly, adding that the impact of Russia's illegal war is being felt across Ukraine and increasingly in neighbouring countries. He said the UK stands in solidarity with its allies.