Russian Oligarch Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife £100 Million After Secret Family Revealed

A London court has ordered Russian oligarch Mikhail Kroupeev to transfer £100 million in assets, including cash and properties, to his ex-wife Elena Kroupeeva after discovering he had a secret second family. The ruling follows a contentious divorce battle and scrutiny of Mr. Kroupeev’s substantial business empire.

A Russia n oligarch, now a British citizen, has been mandated by the court to provide substantial financial and property settlements to his former wife following the discovery of a secret second family.

Mikhail Kroupeev, who married Elena Kroupeeva in Russia in 1988 before relocating to the UK in 1993, faced a contentious divorce after Ms. Kroupeeva uncovered his marriage to another woman and the existence of a child born around 2008. The couple, parents to two children together, initiated financial dispute proceedings in 2024.

The case revealed a complex financial empire built by Mr. Kroupeev, encompassing a company with a lucrative contract to export oil from Syria – valued between $1.5 and $2 billion – and another firm involved in oil and gas exports in Kazakhstan. Initially, Mr. Kroupeev resisted the valuation of these assets, leading to a 28-day prison sentence for contempt of court.

The four-day High Court hearing in February saw Ms. Kroupeeva’s legal team request the transfer of significant assets, including the family’s seven-bedroom St John’s Wood residence in London, estimated at £14.4 million, properties in Russia and Portugal collectively worth £26 million, and lump sum payments totaling £32.1 million. Mr. Kroupeev, representing himself remotely, countered by proposing a settlement of only £300,000.

Deputy High Court Judge James Ewins KC ultimately ruled in favor of Ms. Kroupeeva, ordering Mr. Kroupeev to pay £60 million in addition to transferring ownership of the properties in London, Portugal, and Russia. The court’s scrutiny extended to Mr. Kroupeev’s business dealings, particularly the Syrian oil export contract, highlighting the scale of his wealth. Judge Ewins emphasized that Mr. Kroupeev’s conduct throughout the proceedings was marred by repeated breaches of court orders.

The judge detailed the exceptionally lavish lifestyle enjoyed by the couple during their 35-year marriage. This included residing in a substantial London property, owning homes in multiple countries, frequent travel via private jet – notably annual Christmas trips to Mustique in a £200,000 villa – and Ms. Kroupeeva’s regular shopping excursions to Milan. Mr. Kroupeev also maintained collections of wine, watches, and firearms.

Following the marital breakdown in late 2024, Ms. Kroupeeva’s access to approximately £40,000 per month was abruptly terminated. Despite claiming limited liquid funds, Mr. Kroupeev’s spending habits revealed significant expenditures, including over £523,000 charged on his American Express card between October 2024 and September 2025, and financial support for his second family. The court found Ms. Kroupeeva’s testimony to be credible and consistent, while deeming Mr. Kroupeev’s evidence ‘profoundly unsatisfactory and lacking credibility’.

Judge Ewins concluded that the £100.6 million in assets awarded to Ms. Kroupeeva was ‘affordable’ for Mr. Kroupeev, representing a manageable fraction of his overall financial resources. Ms. Kroupeeva, through her legal representatives at Payne Hicks Beach, expressed her delight with the ruling, describing it as a welcome resolution after a period of uncertainty





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