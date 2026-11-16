Russian Oligarchs Plot Succession as Putin's Grip Weakens

Analysis of how Russian billionaires are restless under Vladimir Putin, seeking a return to 1990s power dynamics while facing severe sanctions and political subjugation.

Billions of dollars in assets and decades of political influence are currently at risk as Russia's wealthiest business elites begin planning for a future without President Vladimir Putin. Experts indicate that the country's tycoons are growing increasingly impatient with their current status, preferring the unchecked authority they held during the chaotic 1990s over the subservience demanded by the Kremlin today. This shift in attitude reflects a deepening crisis among the super-rich, who feel increasingly marginalized and targeted by state policies.

The 74-year-old leader has systematically stripped the business class of its political autonomy since taking power in 2000. Formerly powerful magnates now fear severe retribution, including asset seizures or assassination, if they publicly challenge his unpopular war in Ukraine or criticize his leadership. The atmosphere of fear is so pervasive that oligarchs now refer to the leader with the derogatory term 'Ded,' which translates to 'oldie' or 'grandad,' signaling a loss of respect and a desire for regime change.

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Historical Context of Power and Fear

During the 1990s, these business leaders operated with significant independence, treating Moscow like their personal domain while navigating a volatile political landscape. That era ended abruptly when Putin consolidated control, ensuring that no private entity could rival state authority. The stark contrast between past confidence and present submission was vividly illustrated by Bill Browder, a financier banned from Russia in 2005 after campaigning against corruption. Browder observed how previously arrogant 'alpha-male' tycoons transformed into 'subordinate, almost desperate schoolchildren' upon the leader's arrival at international forums.

The consequences of defiance have proven fatal for those who cross the line. In 2003, oil magnate Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who was then Russia's richest man, accused the president of overseeing widespread corruption while funding opposition groups. He subsequently spent a decade in prison on charges of tax evasion, fraud, and embezzlement, serving as a permanent warning to other potential critics who might consider speaking out against the regime.

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The Symbolism of the Kremlin Meeting

The hierarchy between the state and the super-rich was visually reinforced during a meeting at the Kremlin's Yekaterininsky Hall, which took place just hours after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. More than three dozen billionaires sat along a wall, wearing face masks due to the pandemic, appearing pale and sleep-deprived. The leader sat at the opposite end of the vast hall, emphasizing the physical and political distance between himself and the business elite. He announced his expectation for their support in the conflict, requesting they work with the government to sustain the economy and jobs.

During this gathering, not a single invited billionaire offered a verbal response, underscoring the total authority held by the Kremlin. This silence was indicative of the current political climate, where voicing criticism carries the risk of death. The event demonstrated that the era of negotiation between the state and private capital had effectively ended, replaced by a system of absolute compliance.

Economic Isolation and Humiliation

Beyond domestic repression, Russian oligarchs face significant humiliation and isolation on the global stage. Western sanctions imposed after the 2022 invasion have stripped them of access to European harbors, preventing their luxury yachts from docking in prime locations. Private jets are grounded, and their vast wealth no longer translates to the same level of international influence or comfort as it once did. Bill Browder noted that being treated 'like low-level criminals' is a particularly awful and humiliating experience for individuals who once ruled the global financial arena.

The financial impact is compounded by the inability to move assets freely or enjoy the privileges previously associated with their status. The combination of domestic political fear and international economic sanctions has created a uniquely pressured environment for the ultra-rich, who are now forced to navigate a world where their wealth is both a target and a liability.

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Succession Questions and Political Future

While there is no immediate indication that the leader is in poor health, the question of succession is becoming unavoidable. He has served in the Kremlin for a quarter of a century, and his eventual departure is a reality acknowledged by all observers. When asked about his intentions to serve until 2036, when his constitutional term technically ends, he stated that 'Only God knows' if he has sufficient health, leaving the timeline of his rule uncertain.

If the leader were to die in office or resign, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin would immediately assume the presidency according to the constitution. However, Mishustin has shown no desire to become president, which is likely the primary reason for his appointment to the role. This lack of ambition among current deputies suggests that the transition of power could lead to complex and unpredictable scenarios among various factions within the Russian government.

Journalist Arkady Ostrovsky of The Economist newspaper, who recently interviewed one of the country's richest men, describes this period as a 'historic, political shift.' The ultra-rich are no longer passive observers but are actively considering the implications of a Russia without the current leader. Although no concrete plan for removal exists, the restlessness among the elite signals a potential vulnerability in the regime's stability.

The desire to return to a system where money equates to political power remains strong among the business class. They remember a time when they could exert influence without fear, a stark contrast to their current existence under strict state control. As the geopolitical situation evolves and sanctions tighten, the internal dynamics between the Kremlin and the oligarchy may continue to fracture, creating opportunities for further political instability.