A former police general turned opposition MP, Vyacheslav Markhayev, warns that Russia is on the brink of a social explosion due to the disastrous war in Ukraine and calls on Vladimir Putin's regime to come to its senses before total chaos ensues.

Vyacheslav Markhayev, a former police general and current opposition MP, has issued a stark warning that Russia stands on the brink of a social explosion unless the Kremlin ends its catastrophic war in Ukraine.

In a rare public criticism of Vladimir Putin, Markhayev declared that the ruling regime must come to its senses before the country is plunged into total chaos. His remarks come at a time when Ukraine has been gaining the upper hand in the conflict, inflicting massive human losses and chronic fuel shortages on Russian forces.

The situation has been further exacerbated by Ukraine's relentless drone strikes, which threaten to cut off Putin's land access to the annexed Crimea peninsula, turning supply highways into roads of death. Markhayev, aged 71, condemned the senseless sacrifice of young Russian men in what he described as Putin's obsessive war. He called for a clear and public plan to end the special military operation based on Russia's national interests.

The time for illusions has passed, he asserted, placing full responsibility for the impending social explosion on the irremovable authorities. He drew a stark contrast between the suffering of ordinary citizens and the enrichment of the elite.

Pensioners, for instance, are forced to spend 55 percent of their meager weekly allowance of 52 pounds on utility bills, while the number of Russian billionaires has reached a record 155, with combined wealth amounting to almost 700 billion dollars, one and a half times the federal budget. Corruption scandals are rampant, with multi-billion-rouble thefts and arrests of officials at all levels.

Markhayev noted that the authorities have effectively done what any external aggressor would do: seize resources, loot industry, drive up tariffs, and build mansions for themselves, but without any invasion. Under Putin, there are no real achievements apart from the personal enrichment of the elites. He pointed out that attacks on Russian cities are not stopping and their geography is expanding, while the West increases supplies of drones.

The Presidential Administration now says the goals of demilitarizing Ukraine have been reduced merely to new territories rather than the whole country. If this continues, a social explosion and total chaos will become more likely, and the West will take advantage to finish off what remains of Russian statehood.

Markhayev, who was one of the few MPs to vote against annexing Ukrainian regions in 2022, criticized the leadership for losing touch with the people's needs after a quarter century in power. Modern Russia has existed half as long as the Soviet Union, yet only oligarchs and their entourage, less than 5 percent of the population, can boast of development.

His blistering attack coincided with fresh overnight Ukrainian strikes on a Russian port and energy facilities in occupied Crimea, as well as an oil preparation and pumping station in the Volgograd region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that his forces had struck several military and energy infrastructure sites deep inside Russia, including a factory supplying components for Russian drones and missiles.

The strikes hit the Taneko oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan, in a long-distance attack of 800 miles, and a Black Sea export terminal in the village of Volna was damaged. The ongoing conflict continues to drain Russia's resources and morale, with no end in sight. Markhayev's warning serves as a reminder that the internal pressures within Russia are mounting, and the regime's focus on war is exacerbating the plight of ordinary citizens.

The social explosion he predicts could fundamentally alter the country's trajectory, making it imperative for the leadership to reconsider its course





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