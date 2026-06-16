Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker Captain Charged After Dramatic Royal Marines Boarding in English Channel

The captain of a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker intercepted by Royal Marines in the English Channel faces sanctions violation charges after a six-hour military raid. The MV Smyrtos was boarded by Special Boat Service and Royal Marines, leading to the arrest of Ajay Pant. The operation, aimed at enforcing UK sanctions on Russian oil, has been hailed as a major blow to Putin's war machine and appears to have deterred other vessels.

The captain of a Russian shadow fleet vessel intercepted by Royal Marines in the English Channel has been formally charged with violating UK sanctions. The operation, which unfolded over the weekend, targeted the Cameroonian-flagged tanker MV Smyrtos.

Commandos from 42 Commando, supported by Special Boat Service (SBS) operatives, boarded the vessel after a coordinated six-hour raid. National Crime Agency (NCA) officers, who do not carry firearms, were embedded with the military team to secure evidence and make arrests. The ship's captain, identified as Ajay Pant, a 38-year-old, was taken into custody.

Pant faces charges under Regulation 46Z9B of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 for allegedly supplying or delivering prohibited Russian oil or oil products to a third country during June 2026. The alleged offence carries a potential penalty of up to ten years imprisonment, a fine, or both. He is scheduled to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court.

The remaining 25 crew members, comprising Georgian and Indian nationals, are reported to be assisting the NCA investigation while remaining aboard the vessel, which has been diverted to Portland. The boarding was the first of its kind involving the UK's elite forces against a shadow fleet tanker. It was ordered by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and has drawn public praise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called it an important step against Russia's oil fleet.

The tanker had departed the Russian port of Ust Luga near St Petersburg on June 5 loaded with crude oil and had been at sea for nine days before the interception. A sophisticated military task force was assembled, including the RAF Poseidon P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, the Royal Navy's frigates HMS Sutherland and HMS Ledbury, and multiple helicopters (Chinook, Wildcat, Merlin) transporting SBS and Royal Marines personnel.

SBS troops, armed with Canadian C8 rifles and night-vision equipment, fast-roped onto the 138-foot-wide hull in darkness to secure the ship before Royal Marines stormed the bridge and detained the crew, who offered no resistance. MoD footage showed commandos clearing compartments and guarding NCA investigators as they examined ship documents. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), represented by Chief Prosecutor Joanne Jakymec, confirmed the decision to prosecute based on the NCA investigation and the vessel's seizure.

The CPS urged caution in public commentary to avoid prejudicing the active legal proceedings. In the political aftermath, Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis, in his first parliamentary statement, declared the operation a significant blow to President Putin's war machine, emphasizing the UK's policy of enforcing sanctions without seeking escalation. He noted that over 550 Russian shadow fleet vessels are under UK sanctions, with nearly 200 forced to anchor due to allied actions.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves joined him in a show of support. The incident appears to have had a deterrent effect, with three other shadow fleet vessels reportedly altering their course away from the Channel following the interception





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Russia Sanctions Shadow Fleet Royal Marines SBS MV Smyrtos Oil Tanker English Channel Ajay Pant National Crime Agency Keir Starmer Dan Jarvis Sanctions Enforcement Russian Oil Military Boarding Ukrainian War

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