Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker Captain Claims He Was Following Orders After UK Seizure

The captain of a seized Russian shadow fleet oil tanker appeared in UK court, asserting he was merely obeying orders. The incident involved a coordinated boarding by Royal Marines and the National Crime Agency, highlighting ongoing efforts to enforce sanctions on Russia's oil exports.

The captain of a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker , seized in the English Channel, has claimed he was simply following orders. Ajay Pant, 38, appeared at Southampton Magistrates' Court via video link from a police station in Bournemouth, 48 hours after the vessel, the MV Smyrtos, was intercepted by British Royal Marine Commandos and National Crime Agency officers.

The operation, which took place in the early hours of Sunday, marked the first UK-led boarding of a sanctioned shadow fleet vessel. Pant has been charged with directly or indirectly supplying or delivering prohibited Russian oil products to a third country in June 2026, in violation of Regulation 46Z9B of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. During the hearing, he confirmed his name, date of birth, and provided an address in India but did not enter a plea.

His defense lawyer, James Diamond, stated that Pant was not responsible for the vessel's route or cargo, arguing he was an employee executing corporate orders. The prosecution, led by Varun Chuni, detailed how the Smyrtos, flying a false Cameroonian flag, entered UK territorial waters near Margate on June 13. The tanker, loaded with approximately 98,000 tonnes of Russian oil, had departed Ust-Luga, Russia, on June 5, with Port Said, Egypt, listed as its destination.

The vessel is part of Russia's extensive shadow fleet, a network of over a thousand ageing tankers used to circumvent international sanctions by disabling tracking transponders, frequently changing flags, and broadcasting false locations. This fleet is estimated to transport about 75% of Russia's oil, serving as a financial lifeline for its war effort in Ukraine. The UK sanctions, imposed in 2025, aim to pressure the Russian economy by restricting such shipments.

The court remanded Pant in custody, scheduling a plea and trial preparation hearing for July 16 at Bournemouth Crown Court. If convicted, he faces a substantial prison sentence. The MV Smyrtos is currently believed to be held in Portland, with its crew of around 24 Georgian and Indian nationals assisting the investigation. The operation underscores the UK's commitment to enforcing sanctions and disrupting Russia's illicit maritime operations, though such actions also risk escalating tensions in global shipping lanes





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