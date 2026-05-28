Russian Soldiers Crawling Through Pipelines Survive Minutes Before Being Killed by Ukrainian Forces

In a desperate attempt to gain ground, Russian soldiers are crawling through abandoned underground pipelines to infiltrate Ukrainian positions. However, they often survive for only minutes before being detected and eliminated by Ukrainian forces. This grim tactic has been ongoing for months, with Russian forces suffering heavy losses and appalling conditions inside the pipes.

In the ongoing conflict in Ukraine , Russia n soldiers have resorted to an extreme and deadly tactic to infiltrate Ukrainian positions. They are crawling through abandoned underground pipelines, often traveling miles before emerging, only to survive for mere minutes.

Ukrainian sergeant 'Tovsty' of the Khartiia Brigade, stationed in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, has witnessed this grim strategy firsthand. Drone footage has repeatedly shown Russian troops surfacing from disused pipes, attempting to slip behind Ukrainian lines.

However, once they emerge, they have little chance of survival.

'A Russian soldier can hope to survive for a single hour, but it's usually 10 minutes, and that's it,' Tovsty told the Kyiv Independent. The battlefield has shifted decisively underground in parts of the front, with drones saturating the skies making exposed movement near-suicidal. Russian forces are exploiting remnants of Soviet-era gas infrastructure as cover passageways. But this hidden route is a brutal funnel of attrition.

Ukrainian units have been locked in a grim 'whack-a-mole' struggle, identifying exit points, eliminating troops as they emerge, and sealing the holes, only for new openings to appear elsewhere. Despite heavy losses and appalling conditions inside the pipes, the Russian army continues to feed men into the system. The objective is Kupiansk, a strategically important town in Kharkiv Oblast near the Russian border.

At the center of the fighting are four abandoned Soviet-era gas pipelines that cross beneath the Oskil River. The pipes themselves are barely passable, with soldiers crawling roughly 15km through narrow, 1.2-metre-wide tunnels before reaching Ukrainian lines. Some soldiers wait underground for extended periods while groups accumulate. Reports of the tactic first surfaced last year, with Ukrainian monitoring groups and open-source analysts describing improvised methods used inside the pipes.

Despite the risks, the tactic has produced occasional results. In September 2025, Russian troops reportedly managed to infiltrate the northern outskirts of Kupiansk via the pipeline network.

However, Ukrainian forces mounted a counteroffensive and pushed them back. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later visited the area, rejecting Russian claims of full control





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