Cyber Partisans and Silent Crow expose Rosstat data showing nearly 400,000 Russians died in Ukraine from 2022 to 2026, marking the deadliest period for Moscow since WWII.

A significant data breach involving Russia's federal statistics agency, Rosstat, has exposed the scale of Russian losses in Ukraine, revealing that 392,700 individuals were recorded as killed between February 2022 and late August 2026. Hackers from the Belarusian pro-opposition group Cyber Partisans and the Ukrainian collective Silent Crow secured this extensive database, which indicates the conflict has become the fourth leading cause of death in the country over the last four years. The leaked records provide explicit links to the war through terms such as military operation, shelling, and drones in both official coding and handwritten notes. This disclosure represents the most substantial leak of casualty data to date, challenging the Kremlin's narrative of limited losses.

Core Details of the Stat Data Leak

The Cyber Partisans and Silent Crow obtained internal records from Rosstat that detail not only active servicemen but also civilians killed in airstrikes and during the 2024 incursion into the Kursk region. These groups, both designated as extremist organizations and banned within Russia, released the data to highlight the demographic and economic toll of the ongoing conflict. The findings suggest that the true death toll is significantly higher than the 392,700 recorded deaths, as the statistics do not account for soldiers missing in action or the estimated 27,000 foreign fighters recruited into the military. The sheer volume of certificates explicitly linking death to the war underscores the intensity of the fighting across multiple fronts.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Janis Kluge, head of the Russia and Eurasia division at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, described the leak as establishing the fact that the war is currently the deadliest it has ever been for Russian forces. He emphasized that the accuracy of these figures would make the conflict Russia's most lethal engagement since the Second World War. Meanwhile, researcher Maria Vyushkova argued that the Kremlin's recruitment policies amounted to the extermination of entire nations, particularly targeting the smallest ethnic groups. These expert assessments contrast sharply with official Russian statements, which have consistently minimized casualty counts and maintained a steady narrative of controlled military operations.

Impact on Ethnic Republics and Recruitment

The data reveals that Russia's ethnic republics have suffered disproportionately from mobilization and recruitment efforts, with major cities like Moscow accounting for a surprisingly low share of casualties relative to their population size. Over 14,000 recorded deaths involved soldiers dying from non-military causes such as sickness, road accidents, or suicide, while another 32,000 individuals succumbed to injuries sustained at least a year prior. Recruitment in minority regions often involved promises of substantial salaries and generous benefits, which researchers claim exploited poor populations for wartime manpower. This demographic imbalance highlights the strategic use of diverse ethnic groups to absorb the brunt of frontline combat and high-risk military assignments.

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Current Military Escalation and Diplomatic Stalls

As these revelations emerge, Russia continues to batter Ukraine's power grid, targeting electrical substations in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Vinnytsia regions to deny civilians heating and water during the approaching winter. Ukrainian forces responded by hitting the KINEF oil refinery near St Petersburg with long-range drones, demonstrating their capacity to strike deep into Russian territory. These offensives occurred just hours before delegations from Moscow and Kyiv were scheduled to meet for new US-brokered talks, yet both sides remain locked in battle with no sign of conceding to the other's demands. The war has now killed hundreds of thousands of soldiers and thousands of civilians, with no immediate resolution in sight.

International Reaction and Future Prospects

US President Donald Trump stated in a recent interview that Moscow and Kyiv are very close to a deal, despite the tremendous hatred between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. He suggested that Ukraine would accept a settlement with a slightly different shape, though he provided no specific details on territorial or political concessions. Zelensky announced that the European Union agreed to activate a special emergency mechanism to speed up funding for power grid repairs following the latest Russian attacks. With nearly five years of conflict passed, the lack of progress in peace talks and the continuous escalation of drone and missile strikes indicate that the war will likely persist without a diplomatic breakthrough.