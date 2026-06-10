A Russian software magnate was identified at a Paris theme park, exposing links between civilian tech firms and Russia's defence training. The same day Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed a massive missile assault on U.S. bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, prompting a limited U.S. air response and raising fears of further escalation. A separate study also noted that extended screen time may accelerate concussion recovery in teenagers.

A seemingly ordinary father waiting in line at Disneyland Paris turned out to be a high‑profile Russia n technology entrepreneur, dressed in Minnie Mouse ears but quietly overseeing software that now powers the training simulations of Russia n military cadets.

The programme, designed to prepare future officers for integration into major defence corporations, has drawn intense scrutiny after Western sanctions were imposed on several Russian oligarchs linked to the defence sector. Analysts say the episode highlights the difficulty Western authorities face in tracking and countering Russian digital assets that are embedded in civilian environments, especially as Moscow escalates its grey‑zone tactics against NATO members, including the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East grew increasingly volatile on June 10, 2026, when Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a coordinated missile barrage against United States‑affiliated installations across the Gulf region. The Iranian statement claimed attacks on a U.S. base in Jordan, as well as seven{ } targets in Bahrain and twelve





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