Russian tech entrepreneur puts £29.95million London mansion on the market after spending £15million on Batcave

A Russian tech entrepreneur has put his £29.95million London mansion on the market after spending five years and £15million transforming the basement into a Bruce Wayne-esque 'Batcave'. The space is accessed via a set of retracting floorboards in the mansion's sizeable games room that reveal a hidden staircase. The house boasts a lower ground floor games room that leads to a sweeping lower terrace, a swimming pool that rises from the floor, or can be drained and covered over as a dancefloor, plus a car stacker.

A Russian tech entrepreneur has put his £29.95million London mansion on the market after spending five years and £15million transforming the basement into a Bruce Wayne -esque ' Batcave '.

Sergey Frolovichev, who made his fortune driving the growth of dating services Bumble and Badoo, bought the house on Greenaway Gardens in Hampstead for £13.35million. He took inspiration from the Batcave design in his favourite film, 2008's The Dark Knight, which saw Christian Bale don the iconic cowl to face off against Heath Ledger's Joker. The space is accessed via a set of retracting floorboards in the mansion's sizeable games room that reveal a hidden staircase.

Awed guests will walk down a corridor lined with display cabinets that then leads to a workshop or studio space - buyer's choice - that borrows heavily from the set design of the film. The space will be perfect for a prospective buyer to tinker with their next crime-fighting gadget or, more likely, struggle with a difficult Powerpoint presentation.

The house boasts a lower ground floor games room that leads to a sweeping lower terrace, a swimming pool that rises from the floor, or can be drained and covered over as a dancefloor, plus a car stacker. The main bedroom spans the entire width of the mansion, with its own pair of private roof terraces large enough for sun loungers; it also has two walk-in dressing rooms and a pair of ensuites.

Five other bedrooms, all ensuite, are scattered across the first and second floors, alongside a staff studio/bedroom on the lower ground floor. And that's before you mention its six reception rooms, triple-height entrance hall, study, kitchen and adjoining pantry, media room, health spa, steam room and sauna. A passenger lift will take residents and guests to all levels. A lower ground terrace also provides access to the games room with cocktail bar.

In all, buyers can expect a full 14,501 square feet of interior space and 7,921 of external terraces to the rear accessed via yawning triple-glazed sliding doors. The house is in 'shell and core' condition, fully plumbed, wired and heated courtesy of an energy efficient ground source heating system, underfloor heating and MVHR ventilation.

Each system is controlled through almost four dozen control panels in a subterranean plant room that could rival that of a mid-sized office block in size and complexity. Agents Draper London say the house is future-proofed. It even has its own well in the designer back garden.

But Mr Frolovichev - who has called the UK home for the last two decades - is calling time on the rebuild to let someone else come in to finish the job he started. The house is being sold by Russian tech entrepreneur Sergey Frolovichev, who has designed the house to a tee





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Russian Tech Entrepreneur London Mansion Batcave Bruce Wayne Sergey Frolovichev

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