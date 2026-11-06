Russian Trawlers Spy on Undersea Cables Near Shetland Islands

Analysis reveals Russian fishing vessels tracking NATO telecoms infrastructure near Shetland, raising security fears for UK digital connectivity and energy supplies.

Russian fishing vessels have been systematically tracking vital undersea telecommunications cables near the Shetland Islands, according to a new analysis of satellite tracking data. The findings indicate that these commercial trawlers are not merely hunting for fish but are using their position to map critical infrastructure linking the United Kingdom to its NATO allies in the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Tracking Data Reveals Suspicious Cables Maneuvers

The investigation, which first revealed by the Daily Telegraph, utilized four-and-a-half years of data from Global Fishing Watch to identify more than 500 suspicious incidents involving 17 different Russian trawlers. The data shows these vessels hovering over or following the exact routes of subsea cables for extended periods, often moving at speeds slow enough to deploy sophisticated sonar equipment.

Also read The History Podcast, How Houdini Made Magic - Five Incredible Stories About Harry Houdini

In one specific incident observed in April 2023, a Russian vessel ignored passing shoals of mackerel and herring to probe the depths near Atlantic Crossing 1. The trawler approached from the north near the Faroe Islands and altered its course to align with the cable. It then doubled back along a 15-mile stretch of the line ten times, spending a total of eight hours in the area.

During this eight-hour window, the vessel slowed to fewer than two knots for a half-hour period, a maneuver consistent with conducting detailed seabed surveys rather than commercial fishing. Before departing northward the next day, the same vessel repeated similar maneuvers above a second, now decommissioned, telecommunications cable, suggesting a deliberate pattern of intelligence gathering.

Advertisement

Further incidents recorded in February 2025 show another Russian vessel crossing the Hibernia Express cable multiple times. On one occasion, the ship traveled at under two knots for 42 minutes in close proximity to the subsea line. Another vessel was also recorded traveling slowly along the route of the SHEFA-2 cable, which connects Shetland directly to the Faroe Islands.

Strategic Implications for UK Digital Infrastructure

These precision tracking exercises raise significant security concerns, as accurate mapping of fiber-optic cables would provide Russia with the intelligence needed to launch targeted attacks in a future conflict with NATO. While the general routes of these cables are public knowledge, identifying their precise depth and location is essential for any attempt to sever communications.

More than 60 subsea cables, many lying in the waters around Shetland, carry 99 percent of Britain's internet data. This infrastructure is vital to the UK economy and supports billions of pounds of economic activity every day. Disrupting these lines could paralyze critical services, including banks, hospitals, the transport network, and mobile phone systems.

A NATO source confirmed to the Telegraph that member states are fully aware of these activities, noting that some of these ships have never been seen with a single fish on their deck. Despite repeated warnings from British authorities and the attention of the Royal Navy, such as the interception of RFN Aleksandr Shabalin near the Outer Hebrides by HMS Tyne, the tracking exercises have not ceased.

Advertisement

Threats to Energy Pipelines and Local Defenses

The threat extends beyond telecommunications to energy infrastructure. Recent sightings indicate Russian tankers idling for days over the FLAGS and Frigg pipelines, which deliver crucial gas supplies to the St Fergus gas terminal in Aberdeenshire. This behavior echoes concerns raised in a parliamentary report last year regarding security vulnerabilities in transport, supply chains, and financial services.

The Shetland Islands have emerged as a focal point for these security fears due to their unique combination of assets. The archipelago is home to the SHEFA-2 cable, the giant Sullom Voe oil and gas terminal, and the £30 million SaxaVord Spaceport on the island of Unst. These assets place Shetland in direct crosshairs of potential Russian targeting.

There are renewed calls to bolster local defenses, drawing parallels to the Second World War when the islands faced real attack threats after Hitler invaded Norway. The RAF Saxa Vord Air Defence Radar station, which had closed in 2006, was reopened in 2019 to address similar security vulnerabilities. The current situation has heightened fears that Scotland's outlying island communities are more exposed to the Russian menace than at any time in recent history.