Ukrainian intelligence claims Russian soldiers have engaged in cannibalism due to starvation and desperate conditions on the front lines, supported by intercepted communications and images. The Russian Embassy denies the allegations as Ukrainian propaganda.

Ukrainian intelligence officials have presented disturbing evidence suggesting Russia n troops, facing brutal conditions on the front lines, have resorted to cannibalism. This evidence includes a collection of images and intercepted audio exchanges between high-ranking Russia n officers, detailing alleged incidents of soldiers consuming the remains of their fallen comrades.

According to sources cited by The Sunday Times, at least five separate incidents have been documented, with accusations leveled by fellow soldiers and commanders. The information was reportedly gathered by cybersecurity specialists monitoring the Telegram messaging app for battlefield intelligence. One particularly harrowing case involves a soldier known as 'Khromoy' ('limpy' in Russian), accused of killing two comrades and attempting to consume part of one of their bodies near Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region in November 2025.

Details of this incident were allegedly relayed to Lieutenant Razikov Vladislav Abdulkhalykovych, deputy commander of the brigade's reconnaissance battalion, accompanied by graphic images, including a photograph of the scene and pictures of a severely malnourished soldier. The intercepted messages describe the soldier attempting to process the remains using a meat grinder.

Other conversations reveal concerns about widespread starvation and the potential for further such incidents, with one officer stating, 'Ours will also soon start eating each other… All the guys are skinny. Everyone is on starvation rations'. Separate exchanges reference other alleged cases, including a soldier refusing to share shelter with a comrade who had reportedly eaten human remains, and a commander rebuking a subordinate for consuming Ukrainian soldiers, followed by a directive explicitly forbidding cannibalism.

AI analysis suggests the images have not been digitally altered, and an independent conflict surgeon examining one image noted the injuries appeared to be inflicted by a sharp instrument, not battlefield explosions. The Russian Embassy in London has dismissed these claims as fabrications produced by Ukrainian military intelligence for propaganda purposes.

While the incidents, if verified, appear to be isolated, occurring during periods of extreme supply chain disruption and food scarcity, the allegations paint a grim picture of the conditions faced by some Russian troops. The reports highlight the desperation and brutality of the conflict, raising serious questions about the logistical support and morale within certain Russian units.

The evidence presented, though requiring independent verification, suggests a breakdown in discipline and a descent into extreme measures driven by starvation and the horrors of war. The explicit prohibition of cannibalism in a message from a brigade chief of staff underscores the severity of the situation and the recognition of a potential problem within the ranks. The allegations, if true, represent a profound moral and ethical failure, and a disturbing indicator of the human cost of the ongoing conflict





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia Ukraine Cannibalism War Conflict Military Intelligence Starvation Donetsk

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester Protest: Irish Travellers Demonstrate Against Pub Allegedly Denying EntryMembers of the Irish travelling community are protesting in Manchester after footage emerged appearing to show a pub refusing entry to a group of young men based on their ethnicity. The demonstration is focused on Mulligans Irish pub and aims to raise awareness about alleged discrimination.

Read more »

Seven Killed, Many Trapped in Ukraine Following Russian Drone AttacksRussian drone attacks across Ukraine have resulted in at least seven deaths and numerous injuries. Dnipro and Chernihiv were particularly affected, with significant damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. Rescue operations are ongoing, with concerns that people remain trapped under rubble. Romanian authorities are also investigating debris found near their border.

Read more »

Man arrested in Singapore and could face 7 years in prison for leaking movie onlineA 26-year-old man has been arrested in Singapore, and faces a fine and up to seven years in prison after allegedly leaking a movie online.

Read more »

Army’s £6.3bn Ajax Vehicle Linked to Toxic Fume Exposure of TroopsA damning safety report reveals the British Army’s Ajax armoured vehicle may be exposing troops to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and other toxic fumes due to a combination of mechanical defects, faulty equipment, and potential leaks. The report raises concerns about the project’s future and the need for further funding to address the issues.

Read more »

Banksy Allegedly Owns Village Pub and is Known as Dave to LocalsA village near Glastonbury has been nicknamed Banksy-ville after reports surfaced that the elusive artist owns the local pub, The Crown Pilton, and is known to residents as Dave. The pub underwent a £1,000,000 restoration, reportedly funded by Banksy, Michael Eavis, and Chris Martin.

Read more »

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'nuclear terrorism' on 40th anniversary of Chernobyl disasterThe Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'once again bringing the world to the brink of a man-made disaster'

Read more »