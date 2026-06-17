Russian Warship Fires Warning Shots at Yacht in the Channel

A Russian warship has fired warning shots at a yacht in the English Channel, prompting concerns about Russia's aggressive behavior. The incident occurred when holidaymakers Jane and Alan Kelvey, aged 68 and 70 respectively, were sailing their yacht Bright Future from Lymington to Cherbourg-en-Cotentin. The couple claimed they were 'blameless' and the frigate had not tried to contact them by radio. Russia's defence ministry has accused the yacht's captain of 'following a dangerous course' prompting the gunfire. The incident has sparked concerns about Russia's aggressive behavior across Europe.

Keir Starmer has condemned a Russian warship for 'recklessly' firing warning shots at pensioners on a yacht in the Channel. The PM said the dramatic incident south of the Isle of Wight yesterday morning 'shouldn't have happened'.

However, he also attempted to defuse the situation by stating that the Ministry of Defence believed the heavily-armed frigate was 'drifting' rather than behaving in a 'more sinister' fashion. The incident occurred when holidaymakers Jane and Alan Kelvey, aged 68 and 70 respectively, were sailing their yacht Bright Future from Lymington to Cherbourg-en-Cotentin. As they sailed closer to the Admiral Grigorovich, a Russian frigate, they heard five blasts on the horn from the warship.

The couple claimed they 'immediately turned two degrees to port' as a signal they were changing course. Russia's defence ministry has accused the yacht's captain of 'following a dangerous course' prompting the gunfire.

However, the British couple insisted they were 'blameless' and the frigate had not tried to contact them by radio. The incident has sparked concerns about Russia's aggressive behavior across Europe. Sir Keir, who is in France for the G7 summit, told GB News: 'What happened in the Channel, obviously deeply concerning, and obviously feel for the couple on the yacht. It looks from the MoD assessment as if it was a drifting warship that fired a warning shot.

That's the assessment, clearly that shouldn't have happened.

' He added: 'We've got to be on our guard, but the incident in the Channel, as I say MoD assessment is that it was actually a drifting warship, rather than anything more sinister. '





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Russian Warship Yacht In The Channel Warning Shots Keir Starmer G7 Summit Admiral Grigorovich

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