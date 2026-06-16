Russian Warship Fires Warning Shots Near UK Yacht; Bonnie Tyler Hospitalized; Dartmoor Ponies Face Cull

A Russian Navy vessel reportedly fired warning shots near a UK yacht outside territorial waters, while singer Bonnie Tyler remains in intensive care after surgery. Additionally, a ruling could lead to a massive cull of Dartmoor's semi-wild ponies to protect other species.

A UK-registered yacht reported that a Russian Navy vessel fired warning shots approximately 500 yards away, around 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight, outside UK territorial waters.

Meanwhile, Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, aged 75, remains in intensive care following emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal. She was placed in an induced coma but is no longer in that state, though she remains very unwell. Her representatives expressed hope that upcoming concerts, including a performance in Cardiff on December 17, could still proceed. Doctors are confident she will make a good recovery, though it will take time.

Tyler, real name Gaynor Hopkins, is famed for her husky voice and hits like 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'. She was appointed an MBE in 2023 for services to music. In a separate incident, a controversial ruling by Natural England could lead to the culling of up to 90% of Dartmoor's semi-wild ponies. The agency demands a 75% reduction in livestock grazing to protect habitats, which may result in the removal of many ponies.

The Dartmoor pony, an endangered species, has roamed the area for millennia and is one of England's last semi-wild herds. Conservationists warn that unsustainable breeding and falling market values threaten their survival, with estimates of 1500 ponies slaughtered last year. The ponies are a tourist attraction and part of the national park's landscape. Farmers may prioritize their own livestock, prompting the potential cull as early as autumn





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Russian Navy Warning Shots UK Yacht Bonnie Tyler Intensive Care Dartmoor Ponies Cull Natural England

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