The Russian missile corvette Merkury was destroyed in a massive explosion at Benghazi port, marking a significant setback for Moscow's naval operations in the Mediterranean.

A massive explosion has devastated a Russia n warship docked in the Libya n port of Benghazi, dealing a severe and humiliating blow to President Vladimir Putin's naval capabilities. The missile corvette Merkury, a vessel valued at approximately £150 million, was engulfed in flames early on Sunday following a devastating blast that rocked the Mediterranean harbor. Video footage captured the anchored vessel erupting in a giant mushroom cloud, signaling a catastrophic event that has drawn immediate international scrutiny.

Merkury Corvette Destroyed in Blast

The destruction of the Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class corvette represents a significant loss for the Russian military apparatus operating in the region. Naval expert H I Sutton reported that satellite imagery and on-the-ground sources confirmed the ship was almost certainly destroyed by fire rather than sinking at its berth. The vessel had been in the port for several days, escorting a convoy of cargo ships used by the Putin regime to transport military supplies back to Russia.

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While the cause of the explosion remains officially unconfirmed, Libyan sources have speculated that Ukraine may have been responsible for the attack. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the strike, and Russian authorities have not yet issued a formal reaction. The incident highlights the vulnerability of Russian assets even in distant and traditionally neutral ports, suggesting a widening scope of operational risks for Moscow's navy.

Libyan Government Response and Sovereignty

The eastern-based Libyan government has firmly condemned the suspected attack, describing it as a direct violation of Libya's sovereignty and a threat to regional maritime safety. Tawfiq al-Shamekh, a spokesman for the emergency authorities, confirmed that firefighters successfully extinguished the flames, though experts are still investigating the trigger. He stated that port facilities and warehouses remained safe and that normal operations would resume once the site was fully secured.

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Libyan officials emphasized that they will not allow their territory to become an arena for settling international conflicts. The government announced it would take legal and diplomatic measures against any party found responsible for the incident. Two medical sources reported that while no deaths were confirmed, there were injuries among those present, though the specific nationalities and number of the wounded remain unknown.

Broader Regional Security Threats Escalate

This disaster in Benghazi occurs just hours after a separate security breach involving Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea. The Russian cargo ship Sparta II was attacked by two drones in international waters off the coast of Finland, drifting into Finnish territorial waters near Gogland island. The attack prompted Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo to warn that the war risked spilling over into neighboring areas, raising concerns about the militarization of adjacent neutral zones.

Finland's Defense Forces reintroduced temporary aviation and maritime restrictions in the eastern Gulf of Finland as a precautionary measure. These restrictions aim to protect civilians and enable authorities to intercept potential drone threats. The Finnish Border Guard reported that the crew of Sparta II was quickly evacuated, and rescue units are coordinating with neighboring countries to assess the damage and ensure no further threats exist.

Impact on Russian Naval Operations

The simultaneous attacks on Merkury and Sparta II underscore a deteriorating security environment for Russian maritime operations. The Sparta II incident followed a previous attack on the Russian warship Naro-Fominsk on November 11, which was targeted by Ukraine's SBU security service. That operation was part of a broader drone campaign against Russia's Ust-Luga oil export depot, indicating a coordinated strategy to disrupt Russian supply chains.

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These events mark a series of repeated attacks on Russian naval assets since the invasion of Ukraine began. The loss of the Merkury in a Mediterranean port suggests that Russian vessels are facing risks far beyond the immediate combat zones of Eastern Europe. As investigations continue in both Libya and Finland, the incidents serve as a stark reminder of the expanding reach and complexity of modern hybrid warfare involving drone technology and international waters.