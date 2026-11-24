Experts link November 9 GPS outages affecting 140 UK flights to Russian warship Admiral Golovko. This incident marks a significant escalation in hybrid warfare tactics against British aviation and civilian infrastructure.

Aviation authorities and security experts have identified the Russian warship Admiral Golovko as the likely source of a massive GPS signal disruption that affected hundreds of flights across the United Kingdom. The interference occurred on November 9 when the vessel was operating in the North Sea, causing navigation failures for dozens of commercial airliners traveling between major British cities and European destinations.

The Core Mechanism of the Electronic Attack

Investigators from Hexbird, an aviation intelligence firm, traced the source of the disruption to coordinates approximately 190 miles off the British coast. At this location, the Admiral Golovko, a frigate equipped with advanced high-power electronic warfare technology, was escorting a convoy of sanctioned Russian cargo ships including the Lady R, Lady D, and Maia-1.

Also read EasyJet, Ryanair and BA planes among 140 ‘jammed by Russian warship’ off UK coast

The jamming mechanism works by transmitting powerful radio signals that scramble the frequency bands used by Global Positioning Systems. This effectively blinds the navigation computers on aircraft, preventing them from calculating their precise geographical location. For some of the 140 affected trips, the loss of GPS capability lasted for up to 20 minutes, forcing pilots to rely on alternative navigation methods.

Stakeholder Positions and Expert Analysis

Dr. Thomas Withington, an electronic warfare specialist, described the incident as a significant intensification of Russian operational tactics. He noted that this represents the first recorded instance of such electronic disruption occurring so far west in Europe, suggesting that while rare, such attacks may become more frequent in the future.

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James Droxford, a former British naval intelligence officer, asserted that the Admiral Golovko was almost certainly the origin of the jamming rather than the merchant vessels it was escorting. Experts believe the action may have been a retaliatory measure against NATO surveillance monitoring the Russian fleet as it transited the English Channel on November 9.

Operational Impact and Safety Protocols

The outage impacted thousands of passengers across multiple airlines, including Ryanair, easyJet, and British Airways. Affected flights included a Ryanair service from Edinburgh to Rome, an easyJet flight from Manchester to Hurghada, Egypt, and a British Airways trip from London Heathrow to Stockholm. While the incidents caused logistical challenges, officials confirmed that no accidents occurred.

Ramsey Faragher, chief executive of the Royal Institute of Navigation, emphasized that the UK was fortunate the interference happened far offshore. Had the jamming occurred closer to the coast, it could have flooded public communication networks, including mobile phone systems and DAB digital radio stations, with similar disruptive signals.

Future Implications for Hybrid Warfare

The UK Government maintained that British aviation remains among the safest in the world, with pilots rigorously trained to handle GPS interference. A government spokesman declined to comment on operational security or intelligence matters, adhering to strict protocols regarding ongoing maritime activities.

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Security analysts warn that this event marks a major escalation in President Vladimir Putin's hybrid war against Britain. The incident is distinct from a simultaneous series of bomb hoaxes that caused chaos across Europe, indicating a coordinated, multi-front strategy to disrupt Western infrastructure and testing the resilience of international aviation safety standards.