Russini and Goldschmidt Take Time to Relax After Scandal

Dianna Russini, an NFL reporter at The Athletic, resigned after pictures surfaced of her hand-holding Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the New England Patriots. The couple was later involved in controversy when pictures emerged of them on a boat trip together, fueling infidelity rumors. Despite the scandal, Russini enjoyed a night out with friends, playing at Bourbon and Branch Bar before Bruce Springsteen's final show in New York.

Dianna Russini and her husband were out in Manhattan on Saturday without a care in the world, enjoying a night out with a big group of friends at a bar near Madison Square Garden , New York , before Bruce Springsteen 's latest show.

However, under the spotlight of scandal and criticism for her involvement with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, she seemed to have moved on, enjoying her time with friends and her husband Kevin Goldschmidt. Video footage and pictures of the couple going on a romantic boat trip emerged, fueling rumors of an affair





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

New York Bruce Springsteen Madison Square Garden Bourbon And Branch Bar NFL Scandal Mike Vrabel Relationship Scandal Marriage Scandal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Legal rules in Scotland if you want a new greenhouse or shed in your gardenIf you're planning to build a new shed, summerhouse, greenhouse or garage in your garden, here's what you need to know about planning permission

Read more »

Legal rights in Scotland if you want a new shed or garageIt's really important to know the rules and whether you might need planning permission

Read more »

Nando's new summer menu includes £5 dish fans says is 'new favourite'Nando's has launched its new summer menu featuring six new items, including a £5.25 starter that fans are convinced will become their 'favourite' in no time

Read more »

New Century unveils details of new 450-capacity music venueThe Music Venue Trust has hailed it as a ‘significant' addition to the city

Read more »