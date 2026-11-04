Rutgers Consortium Receives NCI Grant for Lung Cancer Prevention Tools

A seven-university team led by Rutgers University secures a $6.5 million National Cancer Institute grant to develop advanced modeling tools for lung cancer prevention, screening, and tobacco control policy.

A consortium of seven universities led by Rutgers University has been awarded a $6.5 million grant from the National Cancer Institute to develop next-generation tools for guiding tobacco control policies and improving lung cancer screening. The funding, announced on November 3 2026, supports a multidisciplinary research effort aimed at strengthening survivorship care and enhancing state-level cancer prevention planning. This substantial investment addresses the urgent need for accurate modeling tools to evaluate emerging nicotine products and their potential impact on population health.

CISNET Grant Mechanism and Leadership

Jamie Tam, an associate professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health, will serve as the contact principal investigator and lead the research team. As a member of the Cancer Prevention and Control Program at Rutgers Cancer Institute and a core faculty member at the Rutgers Institute for Nicotine and Tobacco Studies, Tam brings extensive expertise to the project. Rafael Meza, a member of the Cancer Prevention and Control Program and an adjunct professor at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, will co-lead the team as one of the project's six Principal Investigators.

Also read U.S.-Backed Consortium Proposes $4.4 Billion LNG Terminal in Pakistan

The five-year grant operates through the Cancer Intervention and Surveillance Modeling Network, known as CISNET. This network utilizes comparative modeling to evaluate lung cancer prevention and screening strategies. For more than 25 years, the CISNET Lung Working Group has provided data that has shaped national lung cancer screening guidelines and informed efforts to reduce the burden of lung cancer across the United States. The new funding ensures these modeling capabilities remain at the forefront of public health science.

Evolving Tobacco Landscape and Screening Gaps

Despite major advances in tobacco control and lung cancer screening, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. The disease claims an estimated 125,000 lives annually, highlighting the persistent gap between available interventions and mortality rates. New nicotine products are constantly entering the market, and tobacco control programs are facing budget cuts, creating a rapidly changing landscape for prevention.

Advertisement

Jamie Tam emphasizes that as tobacco use patterns, screening technologies, and treatment approaches evolve, existing methods may not be sufficient. The consortium aims to develop tools that can anticipate future challenges and evaluate interventions before they are implemented. By using a suite of six lung cancer natural history models, the team seeks to address emerging challenges and inform decision-making across the entire lung cancer control continuum.

Collaborative Research Partners and Scope

The research collaboration involves teams from Stanford University, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Purdue University, the University of Michigan, and Harvard University. Together, these institutions will advance lung cancer prevention through state-of-the-art modeling approaches designed to capture the rapidly evolving tobacco and nicotine marketplace. This multi-institutional effort leverages diverse expertise in epidemiology, policy, and simulation modeling to generate robust evidence.

The scope of the project extends beyond just modeling. It includes analyzing the impact of state-level cancer prevention planning and improving survivorship care for lung cancer patients. The consortium will focus on quantifying tobacco use and disease burden in specific subpopulations to identify disparities in screening access. Steven K. Libutti, senior vice president of oncology services at RWJBarnabas Health and the William N. Hait director of the Rutgers Cancer Institute, notes that this research positions the network to drive meaningful change through evidence-based interventions.

Addressing Disparities and Next Steps

Challenges remain in ensuring equitable access to lung cancer screening, with fewer than 20% of eligible individuals receiving the procedure according to the American Cancer Society. Many people diagnosed with lung cancer would not have been eligible for screening under current criteria, meaning existing approaches may miss some individuals at elevated risk. Rafael Meza asserts that simulation modeling and data-driven research are vital to addressing these disparities and identifying optimal strategies to detect lung cancer early.

Advertisement

Cristine Delnevo, director of the Rutgers Institute for Nicotine and Tobacco Studies and associate vice chancellor for health policy and regulatory science at Rutgers Health, states that the award reflects Rutgers' longstanding leadership in tobacco research. The collaboration will generate evidence to reduce the burden of lung cancer and improve population health. The consortium will use these new tools to evaluate emerging tobacco products and inform public health leaders on effective prevention strategies in the coming years.