Ruth Langsford 'Bereft and Helpless' After Ex-Husband Eamonn Holmes Suffers Stroke

Ruth Langsford is reportedly struggling with complex emotions following her ex-husband Eamonn Holmes' stroke. Despite their recent separation, Langsford is described as feeling bereft and wanting to offer support, but she is also respecting the current situation. Holmes is recovering and has shared a message of gratitude, while Langsford has previously discussed seeking therapy to cope with the separation.

Following Eamonn Holmes ' recent stroke, Ruth Langsford is reportedly experiencing a difficult emotional period. Sources indicate that Langsford is feeling bereft and helpless, as her instincts to offer support are challenged by the current circumstances.

The former couple, who separated in May 2024 after 27 years together, and 14 years of marriage, are now navigating a situation complicated by Holmes' health crisis and his relationship with Katie Alexander. Langsford is said to be receiving updates on Holmes' condition through their son, Jack, and is attempting to manage her emotions while respecting the situation.

The news of Holmes' stroke has seemingly brought about a shift in Langsford's perspective, causing her to set aside negative feelings related to their split and focus on her ex-husband's well-being. Her caring nature is apparently making it especially difficult for her to remain at a distance during this time.

Eamonn Holmes, the GB News presenter, was hospitalized last week and is reportedly recovering well from the stroke. Holmes has shared a message of gratitude to his fans for their support, posting a picture of his granddaughters' get-well messages on Instagram. His son, Declan, has also expressed the family's appreciation for the well wishes, stating that the situation came as a shock but that Holmes is doing okay.

The family has requested privacy during this time to focus on Holmes' recovery. In the wake of her separation from Holmes, Ruth Langsford has spoken openly about seeking therapy to help her cope with the emotional upheaval. She described the experience as incredibly beneficial, helping her to come to terms with the end of her marriage.

The therapy sessions allowed her to process her feelings without taking sides and supported her in moving forward. Before the incident, Langsford had discussed the challenges of the separation openly, including the difficulty of accepting the end of her marriage.

She shared that her therapist helped her to understand and accept the situation, which was critical for her to move on. The conversations touched on the possibility of finding love again, but Langsford indicated that dating was not a current priority.

The situation is a difficult one for all involved as Holmes recovers. The shared history of the couple and the current health challenge presents complicated emotions and circumstances. The Daily Mail has reached out to Langsford's representatives for comment.

The impact of the separation and Holmes' health scare highlights the complexities of navigating personal relationships through both good times and adversity.





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