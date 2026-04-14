Ruth Langsford Shares Pilates Video Amidst Ex-Husband Eamonn Holmes' Stroke Recovery

Ruth Langsford continues her fitness routine, sharing a Pilates video while her ex-husband, Eamonn Holmes, recovers from a stroke. The news comes after their recent separation, and sources indicate that Ruth is struggling with a mix of emotions, including feeling 'bereft and helpless'. Eamonn has also shared a message from his family.

Ruth Langsford , the well-known TV presenter, has been seen continuing her fitness regime, recently sharing a video of herself engaging in a Pilates session. This comes amidst the news of her ex-husband, Eamonn Holmes , suffering a stroke. The 66-year-old was filmed at a Pilates studio, guided by her instructor, Siobhan Lloyd. The video showcased Ruth undergoing a 'vertical lift' exercise, with Siobhan providing coaching and encouragement throughout. The instructor urged her to 'lean through it' and 'trust yourself', emphasizing the importance of engaging the core. Ruth, visibly exerting herself, completed the move and followed it with a playful curtsey to the camera.

Accompanying the clip, Ruth wrote a caption describing the session as 'tough', mentioning the 'vertical work on the Combo chair' and the challenges of the workout. She acknowledged the difficulty, particularly the arm and tricep strengthening aspect of the exercise, adding a touch of humor by admitting her dismount wasn't the most graceful but expressing optimism through practice. This public display of maintaining her health routine is juxtaposed with the news surrounding her ex-husband, which has reportedly left her feeling a mixture of emotions.

Reports suggest Ruth is experiencing a sense of 'bereavement and helplessness' due to Eamonn's health crisis. Eamonn, also 66, was hospitalized last week after experiencing a stroke. News of the GB News presenter's hospitalization has prompted an outpouring of concern, with a statement indicating he is 'recovering well.' Ruth and Eamonn separated in May 2024, after 27 years together and 14 years of marriage. Sources indicate that despite the separation, Ruth is struggling with her instincts to offer support, particularly in light of his current health situation.

This is compounded by the fact that Eamonn is currently being supported by his girlfriend, Katie Alexander, 44. The source highlighted the complex emotions involved, indicating a feeling of mourning for the relationship all over again. The source continued to add that Ruth is now forced to stand back and do nothing, a challenge for someone who is inherently caring and nurturing. The Daily Mail has reached out to Ruth's representatives for a comment on the situation. The separation and the current health crisis seem to have caused a mix of emotions for Ruth, which complicates the dynamic of this difficult situation.

Eamonn himself has shared an update with his followers, posting a sweet message from his family on Instagram. The message included a photo of his granddaughters holding signs that read 'get well soon'. He expressed his appreciation for the well wishes, stating that they give him strength. Earlier, Eamonn's son, Declan, shared that the stroke came as a 'real shock' to the family. He mentioned the family is taking things one step at a time, focusing on supporting Eamonn and maintaining a sense of privacy during this challenging period.

The family is incredibly grateful for the support received from the public. This outpouring of support for Eamonn highlights the care and concern for the popular presenter's health and recovery. The combined updates from both Eamonn and his family, along with the observations about Ruth's current emotional state, present a complex picture of a relationship undergoing strain and hardship.





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