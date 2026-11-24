Rutherford County residents demand PAWS leadership changes after a dog named Jasper was euthanized for alleged aggression and a cat drowned in a storm drain.

Residents of Rutherford County are demanding immediate accountability from the Pet Adoption and Welfare Services ( PAWS) facility following two disturbing animal welfare incidents. The public outcry intensified after a stray dog named Jasper was euthanized over alleged aggressive behavior and a mother cat drowned after becoming trapped in a storm drain. Community members have mobilized to challenge the shelter's management practices and call for a shake-up of its leadership.

Jasper Euthanasia Sparks Justice Campaign

The death of Jasper, a stray dog taken into care by his family, has triggered a grassroots movement known as Justice for Jasper. Kirstie Wiencek, the family member who cared for the dog, reported that PAWS Director Michael Gregory ordered the animal's euthanasia based on signs of aggression, including growling and lip curling. Wiencek disputes these findings, noting that Jasper did not bite anyone and exhibited playful behavior according to home surveillance footage.

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Wiencek provided video evidence to the Public Safety Committee showing Jasper interacting calmly with the family's dog, Nash. She argues that the footage undermines the shelter's assessment that the stray was a danger. During the committee meeting, Wiencek challenged the director's interpretation, suggesting that her own dog was the one lunging and snapping, while Jasper retreated. She indicated that more video evidence would be submitted to officials to prove the dog's non-aggressive nature.

PAWS Director Defends Actions Amid Criticism

Michael Gregory, the director of PAWS, maintained that Jasper displayed dominant behavior rather than playful interaction. He argued that the stray dog could have potentially attacked the family's pet, justifying the decision to euthanize the animal for public safety. Gregory stated that the assessment was based on professional evaluation of the dog's temperament at the shelter, despite the conflicting visual evidence presented by the Wiencek family.

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The director faced intense questioning from county commissioners and concerned citizens who accused the facility of mismanagement. Wiencek expressed frustration that Gregory has been given numerous chances to improve, with no significant changes observed. She emphasized that the community requires policy reform and a change in leadership to restore trust in the agency responsible for animal welfare in Rutherford County.

Tragic Death of Cat Raises Safety Concerns

Compounding the backlash is the death of a stray mother cat in April, which has further alarmed residents about shelter operations. PAWS animal control officers placed a trap containing the cat inside a storm drain before heavy rainfall occurred. The cat drowned because it had no means of escaping the cage as the drain filled with water. Gregory acknowledged this incident was a mistake and confirmed that disciplinary measures had been taken against those involved.

This tragedy highlights broader concerns about the handling of vulnerable animals by the agency. Residents have described the shelter as underfunded, understaffed, and poorly managed. The combination of the cat's death and Jasper's euthanasia has led to widespread demands for transparency and improved safety protocols. Commissioners were confronted with accusations that the facility is failing to provide adequate care and protection for the animals in its custody.

Shelter Understaffing and Euthanasia Statistics

Michael Gregory admitted that PAWS faces persistent difficulties in retaining employees, which contributes to the operational challenges. He stated that the department has rarely been fully staffed for more than a few weeks at a time. When questioned about hiring more personnel, Gregory suggested it would be premature to request additional positions given the historical turnover rates and staffing instability.

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The director also revealed significant euthanasia statistics over a three-year period. He reported that 856 animals were euthanized out of 14,000 that entered the system. This data point has intensified the debate over the shelter's intake policies and alternatives to euthanasia. Community members argue that these numbers reflect a systemic failure to adopt out animals or provide sufficient medical and behavioral intervention.

As the investigation into PAWS continues, the Wiencek family and other activists remain committed to exposing what they perceive as negligence. They plan to submit extensive video evidence and continue pushing for legislative changes. The upcoming decisions by county officials regarding staffing and policy will likely determine the future of animal welfare services in Rutherford County.