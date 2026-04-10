Rutte: NATO Allies Responding to Trump's Requests, Providing 'Massive' Support

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says member nations are fulfilling all of US President Donald Trump's requests, admitting some initial hesitancy but now providing substantial support. The article discusses Rutte's statements in Washington, his understanding of Trump's disappointment, and the ongoing efforts to strengthen the alliance and address US demands.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has affirmed that member nations are fulfilling all requests made by US President Donald Trump . He acknowledged initial hesitancy among some allies regarding support for the United States' involvement in the situation with Iran but emphasized the significant support now being provided.

Speaking in Washington, Rutte stated that some allies were initially slow to offer the logistical and other support required by the US in relation to the events with Iran, partially due to the element of surprise maintained by President Trump for the initial actions. However, Rutte asserted that he observes allies across Europe providing substantial backing and complying with nearly all of President Trump's requests. \During his address, Rutte addressed a prior incident where he had referred to Trump using a term that was misinterpreted due to language differences. He clarified that the phrase in question was a Dutch idiom. He emphasized that the situation had been misconstrued, with his intention being to convey that even leaders sometimes need to express their displeasure. Furthermore, Rutte highlighted his understanding of Trump's disappointment with NATO and described their discussions as frank and candid. He noted that he and President Trump have maintained a friendly relationship over many years, allowing for open dialogue. He sensed the President's frustration that some allies were not fully aligned with the US. These remarks followed Rutte's meeting with Trump. Sources indicate that Trump is seeking specific commitments within the coming days to assist in securing the Strait of Hormuz. Trump had previously issued a directive to NATO, seeking concrete pledges of warships or other military assets in the Middle East, cautioning that a failure to meet these demands could result in a loss of American support. Trump conveyed to Rutte that he no longer considered statements of support from NATO allies to be sufficient, demanding tangible actions. In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized NATO members. Rutte praised Trump's leadership and vision, acknowledging that Europe must enhance its financial contributions to the alliance. Rutte described a shift in perspective within Europe. He cited the UK leading a coalition aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz. He underscored that this represents a period of profound change within the transatlantic alliance, a shift from which there is no return. He vowed that NATO will reduce its reliance on the US, ensuring that America has allies that are capable and prepared to defend NATO's security. Rutte pledged to build a more robust NATO, with members rapidly working to secure funding and strengthen their armed forces. \Trump's dissatisfaction stems from repeated, unsuccessful requests for allies to deploy warships to help secure the Strait of Hormuz. Rutte's statements come after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized America's European allies for not assisting in the situation with Iran. Hegseth praised Israel as a strong ally, while indicating that other allies should observe their capabilities. Trump, who recently suggested the US might withdraw from the alliance, expressed his frustration towards the bloc in a social media post, stating that NATO had not provided support when needed and would not do so again. He made a reference to Greenland, indicating dissatisfaction with the alliance's response. The recent events and remarks reflect the complex dynamics within the NATO alliance and the pressure for member nations to address US expectations





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