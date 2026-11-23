Eight hundred seventy-one female health workers confront Dr Ryan Cho in court, detailing the profound psychological impact of secret recording at three Melbourne hospitals.

A wave of profound trauma and shattered trust swept through a packed courtroom in Melbourne on Monday as female health staff confronted Ryan Cho. The junior surgeon admitted to secretly filming hundreds of colleagues during their most private moments across three major medical facilities. The victims, united in their shock and anger, described how Cho's perverted actions had permanently destroyed their sense of safety within the places they dedicated their lives to serving.

Scale of Covert Surveillance Revealed

The sheer magnitude of the offense was laid bare by prosecutor Mark Gibson KC at the Victorian County Court. Between 2024 and 2025, Ryan Cho targeted 871 victims, capturing a total of 3042 videos. The crimes spanned the Austin Hospital, the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, and the Royal Melbourne Hospital. Cho concealed a smartphone inside mesh bags hidden in toilet stalls and shower areas to record unsuspecting female workers.

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Detectives discovered that thousands of these illicit files were elaborately categorized into folders on his laptop. He sorted the edited videos according to individual victims, organizing them under separate tiers to facilitate easy access. This systematic approach highlighted the calculated nature of his surveillance campaign, which targeted nurses, doctors, police officers, and allied health staff.

Victim Impact Statements and Psychological Trauma

Oncology nurse Courtney Whelan provided a powerful statement about the enduring emotional scars left by the crimes. She revealed that seeing the name of the doctor who secretly recorded her still affects her deeply. Whelan expressed that she never imagined the place where she fiercely protected patient dignity would become the site of her own dignity violation. She stated that shame and powerlessness engulfed her once bright spirit following the revelation.

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Despite the trauma, Ms Whelan noted that confronting Ryan Cho in court gave her a small measure of power back. However, she admitted that a sense of vigilance remains, fearing that nothing is truly safe anymore. Another victim described how her thick skin, built through healthcare work, offered no protection against such betrayal by a colleague.

Every single woman who spoke in court reported an inability to use public toilets due to fear of being recorded. This pervasive fear fundamentally altered their daily routines and professional lives. The violation extended beyond the workplace, creating a lasting sense of vulnerability that permeated their personal safety.

Methodical Planning and Operational Refinement

The prosecution detailed how Ryan Cho employed a detailed planning document to execute his crimes. This document listed the women he worked with, identified his intended targets, and recorded their shift changes and toilet cleaning schedules. He used this information to time his intrusions precisely, avoiding detection by maintaining awareness of when cleaning staff would be present.

Cho installed hooks onto toilet doors to hang mesh bags containing continuously recording phones. He would block and lock other toilets to force his victims to use the specific stall where he had set up his device. After one bag was discovered by a nurse, Cho refined his methods. He wrote notes to himself not to lock toilets during cleaning times and to use smaller bags for higher placement to improve recording angles.

Prosecutor Mark Gibson KC described this refinement document as indicative of future offending behavior. The notes demonstrated a clear intent to continue his criminal activities while evading discovery. This evidence underscored the premeditated and persistent nature of his conduct across multiple hospitals over an extended period.

Specific Hospital Violations and Timeline

At the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, where Cho worked in surgical oncology, he secretly filmed 50 victims. This resulted in the production of 81 videos over a three-week period in October 2024. The precision of his targeting at this specific facility highlighted his familiarity with the staff and their routines.

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The scope of his offenses expanded significantly at the Royal Melbourne Hospital. Between October 2024 and January 2025, Cho produced 720 videos from 277 victims. His criminal activity reached its peak between April and July 2025. During this period, he produced up to 2185 videos from a combined total of 541 victims.

While the majority of offenses occurred within hospital walls, detectives also found evidence that Cho stalked another woman outside of a hospital setting between 2020 and 2021. This additional charge demonstrated a pattern of predatory behavior that extended beyond the confines of his professional environment. The total timeline of his criminal activity spanned several years across different locations.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

Ryan Cho faced upwards of 900 charges related to his actions. Through a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to 13 rolled-up offenses. These charges included producing intimate images, installing recording devices, and stalking. The reduction in charges allows the court to focus on the comprehensive impact statements and sentencing considerations.

The case continues at the Victorian County Court with the matter scheduled to resume on Wednesday. His bail has been extended until that date. The prosecution emphasized the severe psychological harm inflicted on the 871 victims, arguing for appropriate sentencing to reflect the breach of trust inherent in his role as a medical professional.

Support services are available for those affected by similar trauma. The National Sexual Abuse and Redress Support Service can be reached at 1800 737 732. Additional support is available through the 1800 211 028 hotline. These resources provide critical assistance for victims seeking to process the lasting impacts of such invasive crimes.