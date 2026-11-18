Corporal Ryan Crowley, a 28-year-old RAF avionics engineer, was handed a one-year Leicester Tigers contract after a trial he did not know he was taking part in. He has now made 10 appearances for the 11-time Premiership champions.

Corporal Ryan Crowley has spent a decade helping get aircraft off the ground, and it has taken just as long for the winger to finally get his professional rugby union career to take off.

It was only a year ago that Crowley was plucked from his role as an avionics engineer with the Royal Air Force and recruited by Leicester Tigers. The 28-year-old Welshman was handed a deal with the giants of the game, the 11-time Prem champions, when he did not even know one was up for grabs. I thought I got sent up to Tigers to go and get experience and do a pre-season with a pro team, he told BBC Sport.

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Crowley Lands Leicester Tigers Deal

The military man had simply followed orders. Chinnor, the second division side he was playing for, asked him to join Geoff Parling's Tigers for the early weeks of their Prem Rugby Cup campaign last season. After a couple of weeks Geoff said, you have been successful in your trial, and I was like, what trial, Crowley added.

The silver lining to not knowing it was a trial is I had no pressure on me; I just came up and I was just trying to learn as much as I could. I did not have any expectations of having to come out the end of it with something, but luckily I did.

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Crowley saw out the season with Tigers, playing seven Prem Rugby Cup games, and was handed a new one-year deal to remain with the club this term. It was after that contract extension that Crowley was able to tell Parling what it meant to him to be a full-time professional after years of dedication to the British Armed Forces. Even now Crowley remains part of the RAF.

But through its elite athlete scheme, he has been allowed to step back from his role to pursue his playing career with Tigers. When Geoff told me he wanted me to stay, I said to him that for a very young Ryan Crowley this was a dream come true, the winger explained. I did think my ship had sailed, but I kept training and kept going.

RAF Career and Rugby Journey

Crowley grew up playing for St Peter's in Cardiff and had a spell with Welsh Premiership side Pontypridd before enlisting to become an airman when he was still a teenager. At that point, rugby became something he did alongside his basic training at RAF Halton in Buckinghamshire and his studies in avionics, which took him to RAF Cosford in Shropshire.

For much of the next 10 years his focus was on carrying out maintenance and repairs on the sophisticated electronics on military aircraft, which has included Boeing C-17 Globemaster military transporters worth more than 250m pounds. And yet, his career in the military was never an excuse to give up on making it as a rugby player. Ryan Crowley featured for the UK Armed Forces at the 2023 International Defence Rugby Competition in France.

The RAF has played a significant role in that, with Crowley representing them in inter-services matches, while he has also played on the global stage for the UK Armed Forces. During the three years he spent becoming a fully qualified aircraft engineer he was playing club rugby in the lower leagues, but after that he leaped up the divisions when signed by second-tier side London Scottish in 2020.

It had appeared to be a career breakthrough, but the financial fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic forced the club to shift from being a full-time professional outfit to a part-time, semi-professional side by the time Crowley joined them. I would often say to my family that I felt like I had the worst luck in rugby, Crowley said. I was always close to something happening, like with what happened at London Scottish, then I would miss out.

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I have had injuries at different times that have also stopped me from taking opportunities. But I have not given up and have always kept knocking on the door. I did not really see any other choice, rugby is my life and I kept playing. I have been obsessed with rugby since I was old enough to pick a ball up and throw it around.

Crowley Joins Tigers Wingers

And it has finally worked out for me and I have got to where I want to be. At Tigers he has taken his place among a stable of international wingers, including Wales' Gabriel Hamer-Webb and England pair Adam Radwan and Ollie Hassell-Collins. Crowley has so far featured 10 times for Tigers, with all those appearances coming in the Prem Cup.

And while he was named in a matchday squad for a European Champions Cup match last season, he never made it off the bench. It has been challenging, but I would not say challenging in a negative way, Crowley said. Having the likes of Radas, Hass and Gabe in front of me, I never really came into this thinking I am competing against them.

And while I actually am, I am competing against myself to see how far I can get. I am learning from them because they have been in the system and this environment for so long. There is a lot of healthy competition in the team but we are all extremely close, with lots of group chats and good banter as we wind each other up.

When we step on to that pitch we do drive each other, the switch gets flicked and we are on it, but as soon as we are off it we are back to the jokes. And how does being a corporal in the RAF, who has turned into a Tigers winger, fare when it comes to the mickey-taking of team-mates.

It turns out that while he has managed to fly under the radar by avoiding any military-style nicknames, his team-mates have instead chosen to lean into his 5ft 7in, 1.7m stature instead. I do get the banter about my height, but I am an easy target for that one, he said.

I just kind of live it and wear it as a badge to be fair because being probably one of the smallest people in the Prem, to be at this level, I think, is an achievement.