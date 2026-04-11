Ryan Day Addresses Viral Nipple Ring Hoax: 'Not That Cool'

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day humorously debunks a viral hoax about him wearing nipple rings during a podcast with former Buckeyes star Cam Heyward. The conversation highlights the spread of misinformation on social media and the strong camaraderie among former Ohio State players as they look ahead to the 2026 season.

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addressed the viral hoax that circulated online, amusingly clarifying that he does not, in fact, wear nipple ring s. The revelation came during a conversation with veteran Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman and former Buckeyes star Cam Heyward on the 'Not Just Football' podcast.

Day, 47, appeared unruffled by the online prank, which involved a manipulated photo that seemed to depict a nipple ring beneath his shirt during the Buckeyes' season opener against the Texas Longhorns on August 30. The image, shared by Barstool Sports podcaster Dan Katz, caused a stir among fans, who were surprised by the apparent detail. However, the photo was quickly debunked as a fabrication by an unknown source. Day, however, found humor in the situation, even joking that it briefly granted him some 'street cred.' He chuckled, stating, 'I mean, I kind of thought it gave me some street cred there for a second, but unfortunately no, I'm not that cool. I don't know.'\The discussion about the fabricated photo and Day's non-existent nipple rings has become a running joke, particularly within the Steelers locker room, which includes other former Ohio State stars like Will Howard and Jack Sawyer. Both Howard and Sawyer were in attendance at the game in Columbus, where the original photo was taken. The topic frequently resurfaced. Heyward couldn't resist bringing it up with Day on the podcast, prompting Day to clarify his status regarding body piercings. The incident underscores the pervasive nature of social media and the ease with which misinformation can spread, even influencing perceptions of prominent figures like a high-profile college football coach. Furthermore, it highlights the bond between former Ohio State players and their enduring connection to the university and its football program. The lighthearted nature of the conversation suggests a strong camaraderie among the Buckeyes alumni, who find humor in the shared experiences and the sometimes-absurd situations they encounter.\Looking ahead to the upcoming 2026 season, Day faces a unique set of circumstances, including the perennial pressure to defeat rival Michigan, who recently replaced Sherrone Moore with former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. Furthermore, the Buckeyes find themselves in a novel situation: they are trailing behind Indiana, a school traditionally known for basketball, which recently won its first-ever football national championship. This dynamic adds an extra layer of challenge and intrigue to the upcoming season. The focus now shifts towards Ohio State's annual spring game, scheduled for April 18th, as a preview of the team's readiness. The 2026 season officially kicks off on September 5th, with Ball State visiting the Horseshoe in Columbus. The Buckeyes will be aiming to re-establish their dominance in the college football landscape and build on their success. The upcoming season is filled with challenges and opportunities as Coach Day and the Buckeyes' attempt to reclaim their spot at the top of the college football rankings





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