Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday at Disneyland

Hollywood couple Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were seen enjoying a rare public outing with their daughter Amada at Disneyland, marking her ninth birthday. The pair, who met on the set of 'The Place Beyond the Pines', appeared relaxed and happy during the family excursion.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes , a celebrated Hollywood couple, were recently observed enjoying a heartwarming family outing at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The pair, who have been together since 2011, brought their youngest daughter, Amada, to the iconic theme park to celebrate her ninth birthday.

The sighting offered a rare glimpse into the private lives of the typically reserved actors, showcasing a relaxed and joyful atmosphere as they navigated the park. Gosling, 45, was seen attentively holding his daughter’s hand, while Mendes, 52, walked closely behind, creating a picture of familial warmth. Their eldest daughter, Esmeralda, 11, was not present during this particular excursion.

The couple’s relationship began on the set of the 2012 thriller *The Place Beyond the Pines*, where their on-screen chemistry quickly translated into a real-life romance. Initial sparks flew during filming in August 2011, and by the following month, they were already spotted enjoying casual dates, including one at Disneyland – a fitting location considering their recent return. An eyewitness at the time described them as exhibiting clear signs of affection, walking closely and holding hands.

Over the years, speculation about a secret marriage has persisted, fueled by Mendes’s occasional reference to Gosling as her ‘husband’ in 2022. While neither has officially confirmed a wedding, their enduring partnership and two daughters speak volumes about their commitment. Gosling has openly expressed that his perspective on family changed dramatically after meeting Mendes, stating he never considered having children before falling in love with her.

He described a feeling of completeness, saying he was ‘looking for her’ before they connected, and that ‘it all makes sense now. ’ This Disneyland visit follows Gosling’s promotional tour for his latest film, *Project Hail Mary*, a science fiction adventure released in March. During interviews, he revealed a touching motivation behind his work, explaining that he created the film with his daughters in mind, hoping it would be a movie his family would enjoy together.

He even shared that he sought their feedback on multiple cuts of the film, valuing their honest opinions above all others. He playfully acknowledged their critical nature, stating they are ‘the only critics I care about. ’ *Project Hail Mary* centers on a teacher who teams up with an alien to save their planets, and Gosling’s dedication to creating family-friendly content underscores his commitment to his role as a father.

The couple’s choice of Disneyland as a celebration venue is particularly poignant, given its significance as the location of one of their earliest dates, adding a layer of sentimental value to their daughter’s birthday celebration. The outing serves as a reminder of their enduring love story and their dedication to creating cherished memories as a family, away from the glare of the Hollywood spotlight.

They showcased their individual styles with colorful and eclectic outfits, adding to the cheerful ambiance of their day at the 'Happiest Place on Earth'





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