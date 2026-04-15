Ryan Libbey Fights Back Tears Discussing Manosphere Documentary and Fears for Son Leo

Louise Thompson and her fiancé Ryan Libbey discuss the emotional impact of Louis Theroux's manosphere documentary on their podcast, sharing deep concerns about raising their son Leo and the pervasive influence of misogynistic content online. Libbey expresses profound distress and a commitment to countering harmful ideologies, while Thompson also shares parental anxieties. The news also touches upon Thompson's recent recovery from PTSD and her triumphant return to Antigua.

Louise Thompson 's fiancé Ryan Libbey became visibly emotional, fighting back tears while recounting his profound reaction to Louis Theroux 's recent documentary on the manosphere. Speaking on their joint podcast, He Said, She Said, the couple delved into the Netflix series which explores the lives and ideologies of misogynistic and problematic online personalities. Their conversation turned somber as they expressed deep concerns about raising their four-year-old son, Leo, in an era where such views are amplified, and shared their hopes that they are adequately instilling in him the values of respect towards women. Ryan, 35, described feeling an overwhelming sense of anger and emotional distress while watching the documentary, admitting he was close to tears. Louise, 36, also found herself breaking down during the discussion.

Louise shared on the podcast that the experience was so impactful that Ryan had to pause the documentary, stating, 'I can't go on.' He elaborated on his visceral reaction, explaining, 'Me now as a father to a son, I have a role to play to counter what they're doing...' Louise then posed a hypothetical scenario to Ryan: 'What if you went up to Leo's bedroom and he was watching an Andrew Tate woman hating video?' Ryan's response was immediate and intense: 'I'd snap the f***ing phone in half, I'd pack a bag and I'd say we're going camping for as long as it takes for you to hear the message. I'm literally holding back the tears right now because I feel so strongly about this.' He confessed his bewilderment at his own emotional response, adding, 'If it ever happened it would be the biggest test ever for me as a dad.' Ryan voiced his concern over the modern glorification of these individuals, particularly their immense platforms and their deeply degrading rhetoric towards women. He stressed his commitment to raising Leo with respect for women and actively challenging the harmful ideologies they promote, lamenting the societal tendency to amplify the loudest voices. Louise echoed these anxieties, confessing her parental fears that despite her best efforts, her children might be influenced by negative peer groups or online content. She expressed a desire for her children to grow up as good individuals, acknowledging the uncertainty of their future choices and the pervasive nature of harmful influences.

In a separate but related update, Louise recently revealed that she has found her lost engagement ring, a piece she had misplaced two years prior. This discovery comes as she and Ryan contemplate their future and a potential wedding. The disclosure about the ring was made shortly after Louise shared an emotional account of her ongoing recovery from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). She has been undergoing therapy to manage her PTSD, with a recent significant milestone being her return to Antigua. This trip marked a powerful moment, as it occurred two years after a previous visit was abruptly cut short due to a severe health crisis that necessitated the removal of her colon. Louise was diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis in 2018, and in April 2024, she required a stoma after becoming gravely ill during her Antigua trip. At that time, she was experiencing significant blood loss, was unable to walk or care for her son, and had to make an urgent flight home. Now, Louise shared her joy and sense of accomplishment in returning to the island with her son Leo and Ryan, describing it as a 'beautiful opportunity to re-write those memories in better health.' She posted heartfelt reflections alongside images of herself with Leo and the picturesque scenery, detailing her initial anxieties about traveling with PTSD. Louise described experiencing dissociation on the second day of trips, a common symptom when her routine is disrupted. However, she happily reported feeling well throughout her nearly two-week stay, indicating a positive shift in her health and mental well-being





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