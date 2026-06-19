Ryan Lochte Engaged to Kindergarten Teacher Molly Gillihan After Bitter Divorce from Kayla Rae Reid

Former Olympic swimming star Ryan Lochte is engaged to Molly Gillihan, a kindergarten teacher, after 14 months of dating. The proposal took place at the restaurant where they had their first date, marking a new beginning for the athlete as he navigates a contentious divorce and co-parenting with ex-wife Kayla Rae Reid, who has made allegations about his fidelity and drug use.

Olympic swimming champion Ryan Lochte , 41, is engaged to kindergarten teacher Molly Gillihan , 37, after 14 months of dating. The six-time Olympic gold medalist proposed at Prime and Pearl restaurant in Gainesville, Florida-the same spot of their first date-by arranging a path of red rose petals and presenting a card with the question before getting down on one knee.

Gillihan said yes, and Lochte shared his excitement with TMZ, calling it his "new beginning" and stating he "couldn't do it without her.

" This engagement arrives roughly 15 months after his ex-wife, Kayla Rae Reid, filed for divorce in March 2025, concluding a seven-year marriage that produced three children: Caiden, eight, Liv, six, and Georgia, two. Their split was officially confirmed in June 2025 and quickly became contentious, marked by public disputes and allegations. Reid initially cited a "painful" and "challenging" season, hinting at betrayal, while Lochte denied any overlap with Gillihan.

The feud escalated when Reid, on her podcast, accused Lochte and Gillihan of starting their relationship before the separation. In response, Gillihan posted Instagram DM screenshots showing Lochte messaging her after the divorce filing, clarifying he was separated and not married, which she captioned as a rebuttal to "liesforclickbait.

" Lochte admitted to People Magazine that he "was not faithful" during the marriage but insisted he never had an inappropriate relationship with Gillihan while still with Reid, saying he contacted her only after being served divorce papers. Reid also alleged Lochte used drugs in front of their children, a claim he denied, maintaining he never did so and never considered himself addicted. The ongoing conflict resurfaced after Lochte announced a new job, adding further tension.

Lochte's decorated swimming career includes 12 Olympic medals, six of them gold. He and Gillihan made their relationship Instagram-official over the July 4 weekend last year and moved in together this January. This engagement signals a new chapter for Lochte amid a protracted and bitter post-marital dispute





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Ryan Lochte Molly Gillihan Engagement Divorce Kayla Rae Reid Olympics Swimming Allegations

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