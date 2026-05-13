Ryan Lochte's Unrecognizable New Look and Surprise Career Change

Ryan Lochte shocked fans with his new look when announcing his career change from Olympic athlete to an assistant swimming coach at Missouri State. Fans were more interested in his appearance than the news itself as the screenshots of the video spread quickly. He addressed his past controversies and struggles with substance abuse, drama in his personal life, and his plan to pour his experience back into students.

Ryan Lochte stun fans with new look as he announced his surprise career change to move into the world of collegiate athletics. He will join Missouri State as an assistant swimming coach and work under Dave Collins .

Fans were more concerned with his appearance as the video screenshots have gone viral on social media, sparking comparisons with FBI Director Kash Patel and humorous nicknames like 'Splash Patel'. In the video, he shares his excitement about coaching and plans to help the next generation swim. Lochte's decision comes after his shocking split from his wife, several years of struggles with substance abuse, and a volatile relationship with his ex-wife.

He has moved on to a new relationship with a kindergarten teacher, Molly Gillihan, and their new blended family of six kids. Lochte completed the passage by discussing his past controversies and his path to rehabilitation





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Ryan Lochte New Look Career Change Colleges Assistant Swimming Coach Missouri State Dave Collins Swimming Olympic Athletes Personal Life Controversies Rehabilitation Facility Playboy Playmate Kayla Rae Reid Substance Abuse Struggle Golden Medals Next Generation Coaches Personal Growth

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