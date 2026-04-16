Ryan Phillippe's Sauna Thirst Trap Sparks Nostalgia and Admiration

Actor Ryan Phillippe, 51, delighted fans with a shirtless sauna photo on Instagram, showcasing his impressive physique and sparking fond memories of his iconic role in Cruel Intentions. The post also highlighted his close bond with his son, Deacon, following their joint appearance in the TV series Motorheads.

Fans of the iconic 1999 film Cruel Intentions were sent into a frenzy on Thursday when actor Ryan Phillippe , 51, shared a rare and striking image on Instagram. The Hollywood star posted a photo of himself in a sauna, shirtless, proudly displaying his impressively sculpted physique and visible tattoos. He was also sporting a traditional sauna hat, designed to shield the head and hair from the intense heat.

Phillippe captioned the steamy post with a playful question, inquiring, Is it possible to be in love w a sauna? The reaction from his followers was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their enduring admiration for the actor. Comments flooded in, with fans reminiscing about his role in Cruel Intentions and declaring that he has indeed aged like fine wine. Expressions such as Lord have mercy, Still crushin' over here like it's 1999, and This man still fine as hell, punctuated the nostalgic outpouring. Several fans referred to him as their childhood crush, a testament to his lasting appeal. This attention-grabbing post comes shortly after Phillippe enjoyed a heartwarming father-son outing with his 22-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe, at a special screening for their television series, Motorheads. Both father and son looked exceptionally dapper, each sporting fashionable outfits that reflected their individual styles. Deacon, a student at New York University, opted for a sophisticated forest green collared sweater paired with matching slacks and black accents. Ryan, meanwhile, looked sharp in a classic beige suit. Ryan shares Deacon with his ex-wife, actress Reese Witherspoon. In a previous interview with People, Ryan recounted his reaction when he learned his son might be cast as his brother in flashback scenes for Motorheads. He admitted to being initially surprised but ultimately supportive. He expressed his desire not to unduly influence Deacon's decision, stating that he offered it to him to see what he thought. However, he confessed that he secretly hoped his son would accept the role so they could work together. He emphasized that he wanted the decision to be entirely Deacon's own. Beyond Deacon, Ryan is also father to 26-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe, also with Reese Witherspoon. He also has a 14-year-old daughter, Kai, with his ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp. When Deacon informed him he was taking the Motorheads role, Ryan described himself as thrilled, recognizing it meant they would have opportunities to spend time together during production. Deacon has been pursuing his music studies in New York City since 2022. Ryan candidly shared how unsettling it can be when children leave for college, creating a void in daily life. While he visits Deacon often in New York, he cherished the experience of living together for a week during the filming of Motorheads, which offered him a chance to have his son back in his orbit more consistently. He fondly recalled being present for Deacon's first night shoot, humorously observing his son's struggle to stay awake at 3:30 in the morning. Even though they didn't share scenes, Ryan felt it was a deeply shared experience. One particularly memorable moment for the proud father was when he and Deacon sat down with showrunner John A. Norris to brainstorm their characters' childhoods. He described the experience of discussing their own pasts as brothers as incredibly cool and unique. He also shared a humorous anecdote about a dinner with the show's younger lead actors, Michael Cimino and Melissa Collazo, who play characters that are meant to be Deacon's children in the show. Despite Deacon being younger than both lead actors, he plays their father, leading to many funny and sweet moments. Ryan's enduring appeal and his close relationship with his son have clearly resonated with fans





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