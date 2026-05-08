Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Spark Marriage Rumors Amid Legal Settlement

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively address marriage speculation with a loved-up selfie after Blake settled her legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The couple's public display of affection follows Reynolds' absence from the Met Gala, fueling rumors of marital issues. Meanwhile, Lively's legal settlement with Baldoni's production company marks the end of a year-long dispute over their film, It Ends With Us.

Ryan Reynolds sparked speculation about his marriage to Blake Lively on Tuesday by sharing a cozy selfie with his wife, just one day after she settled a bitter legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The Deadpool actor, 49, posted the makeup-free photo of the couple enjoying time outdoors on his Instagram Story, accompanied by a clip of Millie Jackson's 1978 love song Here You Come Again. The song, famously covered by Dolly Parton, carries themes of heartbreak, lies, and the pull of an ex-lover returning just as someone has moved on.

The lyrics suggest second chances, with lines like 'you waltz right in the door... and wrap my heart 'round your little finger,' hinting at reconciliation. Reynolds only shared a 20-second snippet of the song, omitting the second verse, which includes the line 'You look into my eyes and lie those pretty lies.

' Hours later, Lively reshared the selfie on her own Instagram Story, adding a red-heart emoji, seemingly reinforcing their bond. The couple's public display of affection comes after Reynolds notably skipped the Met Gala on Monday, leaving Lively to ascend the Metropolitan Museum of Art's stairs alone. His absence fueled rumors of marital strife, though an insider later dismissed these claims to the Daily Mail.

Despite her year-long legal battle, Lively appeared unfazed as she arrived at the gala in a stunning archival Atelier Versace gown from the brand's Spring 2006 collection. In a red carpet interview, the former Gossip Girl star admitted to being 'shy' and expressed her wish to have her four children—James, 11, Inez, nine, Betty, six, and Olin, three—with her. She also showcased a custom handbag featuring watercolor drawings by each of her kids.

Earlier that day, Lively had settled her lawsuit with Baldoni's production company, Wayfarer Studios, and his PR agency, The Agency Group (TAG PR), over allegations of retaliation and breach of contract related to their 2024 film, It Ends With Us. Both parties released a joint statement emphasizing their pride in the film and its mission to raise awareness for domestic violence survivors. They acknowledged the challenges of the process and Lively's concerns, reaffirming their commitment to professional workplaces.

The statement did not include apologies, marking the end of a contentious legal battle that began in December 2024 when Lively first filed her multimillion-dollar suit. Representatives from Wayfarer, It Ends With Us Movie LLC, and TAG PR reportedly celebrated the resolution. Lively, a frequent Met Gala attendee, has often chosen bold Versace looks for the event.

In 2022, she wore a Statue of Liberty-inspired gown that transformed on the carpet, and in 2018, she donned a red-and-gold design for the Heavenly Bodies theme. Her return to the gala this year, despite the legal settlement earlier that day, underscored her enduring presence in the fashion world. The surprise agreement followed a judge's decision last month to dismiss ten of Lively's thirteen claims, including all sexual harassment allegations.

The trial, originally scheduled for May 18, was set to focus on the remaining counts: retaliation, aiding and abetting retaliation, and breach of contract





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