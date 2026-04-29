Ryan Reynolds Attends Welcome To Wrexham Event Amid Blake Lively’s Legal Battle

Ryan Reynolds appeared solo at a FYC event for his documentary series Welcome To Wrexham in Los Angeles, while his wife Blake Lively prepares for a high-profile court battle with director Justin Baldoni. The couple faces public backlash amid legal drama, with Reynolds promoting his Emmy-winning show and Lively defending her reputation in court.

Ryan Reynolds made a solo appearance at a special FYC event for his sports documentary series, Welcome To Wrexham , in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Deadpool actor, 49, attended the event without his wife Blake Lively , 38, who is preparing for her upcoming courtroom battle with director Justin Baldoni , 42, scheduled for May 18.

Reynolds and Lively are reportedly considering leaving America to escape the ongoing backlash from the legal drama. At the event, Reynolds looked in good spirits, opting for a casual look with an orange and white striped sweater over a white tee and beige jeans, paired with white sneakers. He was seen mingling with screenwriter Rob Mac, with whom he co-owns the Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC, acquired in 2021.

Welcome To Wrexham, which documents their efforts to revive the third-oldest football club in the world, has won ten Emmys in its first four seasons. The fifth season will follow the team’s push for a spot in the Premier League. The show returns on May 14 on FX and Hulu with a double-episode premiere, followed by weekly releases.

Reynolds spoke about his documentary team at the event, telling ABC30 News, 'What I find incredibly gratifying is once they're embedded in Wrexham, they fall so deeply in love that it's so hard to pull them back out.

' He added, 'We've earned the trust of the town, and the reward is that people are incredibly forthcoming. They share their hearts and stories in a vulnerable way because they know the story will be told responsibly.

' Meanwhile, Lively is embroiled in a bitter legal battle, suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her. Baldoni has denied the claims. The trial, set for May 18, revolves around the fallout from the movie It Ends With Us, produced by Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios, as well as claims of reputational damage and financial losses.

Lawyers for Wayfarer Studios argue that Lively’s losses stem from her own actions, citing her history of failed business ventures, such as her drinks brand Betty Buzz, and her public criticism of Kate Middleton. They claim her unpopularity, not any smear campaign, led to her struggles. The judge is considering whether to unseal key evidence and impose time limits on the trial, which is just weeks away.

The legal drama has reportedly strained Reynolds and Lively’s relationship, with friends describing the couple as 'tired' and their lives as 'sad.

' The controversy began when Lively mocked the Princess of Wales after she posted a digitally altered family photograph in March 2024. Lively later posted an obviously Photoshopped image of herself, which drew criticism. After the Princess revealed her cancer diagnosis, Lively issued an apology. The legal battle and public scrutiny have added to the couple’s challenges, with Reynolds focusing on his documentary series while Lively prepares for court





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