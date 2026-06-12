Ryan Reynolds Faces $5 Million Civil Lawsuit Over Manhattan Car Crash Involving His Tesla

Actor Ryan Reynolds is involved in a $5 million civil lawsuit after two women were seriously injured in a March 2024 collision with a Tesla registered to him and driven by an employee in Manhattan. The women, Kawanna Coleman and Taji Kelly, were passengers in an Access-A-Ride van that rear-ended the Tesla. Reynolds is not named as a defendant; instead, his company, 2382 Walker Holdings LLC, is being sued. The crash occurred when the Tesla allegedly changed lanes and stopped abruptly at a red light in wet conditions. Both drivers are accused of negligence. The incident follows the recent settlement of a high-profile lawsuit against Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively.

They're rich, they're famous and they're successful - but Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively just can't keep themselves out of the courthouse. Just as Blake's marathon fight with Justin Baldoni over her allegations of sexual harassment seems to be winding down, it is now her husband's turn to be hauled before the courts.

The 49-year-old A-lister is embroiled in a $5 million civil case brought by two New York women who say they were involved in an early-morning crash with the Deadpool star's Tesla in Manhattan. Kawanna Coleman, 54, and Taji Kelly, 53, who both live in the Bronx, were seriously injured in the March 2024 accident, according to court papers obtained by the Daily Mail.

They had been riding in a Toyota van operated by Access-A-Ride, a paratransit service that provides transportation for the disabled, when it suddenly rear-ended the star's Tesla, which was being driven by one of his employees at the time, the filings state. The Daily Mail understands that Reynolds was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident in the TriBeCa district of New York.

The women, who filed separate suits over the wreck, are also suing Access-A-Ride and the van's driver, Nasriddinov Nodirjon. In a possible attempt to keep the star's name out of the litigation, Reynolds isn't named as a defendant - despite him being the registered owner of the Tesla and his name appearing on the insurance documents. Instead, the lawsuit has been slapped against his company, which he used to purchase his $5.7M New York home.

The saga dates back to March 2, 2024 when Reynolds's then-brand new Tesla, which was allegedly being driven by employee Olivia Felipe, changed lanes in front of the Access-A-Ride and then 'abruptly stopped' at the lights in Downtown Manhattan, the filings charge. Due to wet roads and rainy conditions, the Access-A-Ride driver allegedly wasn't able to react in time and rear-ended the Tesla, court documents state.

Photos from the scene showed the Tesla riddled with scratches and a large dent at the rear. The Toyota's front grille, meanwhile, came off and the hood was bent out of shape. The suits accuse both drivers of 'negligence, carelessness and recklessness'. Kelly was left with 'severe and permanent personal injuries' as a result of the wreck, according to her lawsuit.

Coleman, meanwhile, suffered 'injuries to various parts of her head, body, limbs and nervous system,' which resulted in her being hospitalized and confined to a bed, her suit states. The actor's company - 2382 Walker Holdings LLC - has hired top Big Apple law firm Wade Clark Mulcahy to fight the dual lawsuits. They claim that Kelly and Coleman were both injured because they weren't wearing seatbelts.

The lawsuit also names the New York Transit Authority and the MTA as defendants but both agencies are seeking to remove themselves, claiming neither the Toyota nor its driver are officially registered with the Access-A-Ride program. Reynolds formed 2382 Walker Holdings in October 2012 for the purchase of the $5.7 million digs he shares with Lively in Pound Ridge, 50 miles north of New York.

Despite the suits from Kelly and Coleman being filed separately in New York Supreme Court, a judge has linked the two and set a status conference hearing for September 10. Both of the women involved in the suits declined to comment on the pending litigation when contacted at their Bronx apartment. Their lawyers would also not comment.

The looming legal debacle comes just weeks after Reynolds's wife settled her explosive lawsuit with her It Ends with Us co-star, Baldoni, before going to trial. The Daily Mail reached out to Reynolds's representative





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Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively Car Crash Lawsuit Tesla Accident Access-A-Ride Civil Case Kawanna Coleman Taji Kelly New York Litigation Celebrity Legal Issues

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